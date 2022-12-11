Men’s Basketball Gets By Binghamton, 77-62

Next Game: Central Connecticut State University 12/11/2022 | 1:00 PM December 11 (Sun) / 1:00 PM Central Connecticut State University

Bronx, NY – Fifty years ago today Apollo 17 astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to walk on the moon. Two years earlier, the Fordham men’s basketball squad opened the season 11-0 on the way to a 26-win season. The 2022-2023 Fordham basketball team is doing its best to keep up with that team, defeating Binghamton University, 77-62, Tonight in the Rose Hill Gym to improve to 10-1 on the year, the best start for the Rams since that 1970-1971 team.

The Rams were led by a grad student guard Khalid Moore who netted 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had four steals, while a grad student guard Darius Quisenberry added 15 points, four boards and five assists.

Fordham led by 13 at the half, 44-31, but opened the second half cold offensively, hitting just one of its first 16 field goal attempts as the Bearcats clawed their way back, cutting the Fordham lead to three, 50-47, Midway through the second half.

But the Rams heated up, scoring the next eight points to take a 58-47 lead on a Zach Riley layup off a Binghamton turnover at the 7:59 mark.

The Bearcats were able to get the Fordham lead down to four, 61-57, with 4:26 remaining, but that was as close as they would get.

Takeaways

• Darius Quisenberry has scored in double figures in all Eleven games this year.

• Junior center Abdou Tsimbila had two blocks in the game to bring his team-leading total to 26.

• Tsimbila has blocked at least one shot in each of the past nine games and in ren of the eleven games this year.

• Senior center Rostyslav Novitskyi is averaging 14.0 ppg and 6.7 rpg over the past three games, shooting .714 (15-21) from the field.

• Tsimbila is averaging 9.0 rpg over the past six games.

• After starting the second half shooting 1-for-16 (.063), the Rams closed out the half shooting 9-13 (.692).

• The Rams improve to 6-0 when scoring between 70-79 points and 7-0 in games decided by 11-20 points.

• Eight Fordham men’s basketball teams have won at least 10 of their first 11 games, none since 1970-71.

• The 1970-71 team opened the season 11-0 as did the 1952-53, 1947-48, 1926-27 and 1924-25 squads.

• The 1951-52 Rams opened 10-1 as did the 1946-47 and 1935-36 teams.

By the Numbers

4 – Steals by Khalid Moore a season-high.

8 – Blocks in the game for the Rams, led by three Rostyslav Novitskyi .

9 – Winning streak for the Rams, the longest since a nine-game streak in 2015-2016.

10 – Steals by the Rams, led by four from Moore.

675 – Wins by the Rams in the Rose Hill Gym.

1,564 – All-time wins for Fordham.

What’s Next?

• The Rams will host the Central Connecticut State University Blue Devils in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Sunday, December 11, at 1:00 pm

• It will be the fifth meeting between Fordham and Central Connecticut on the hardwood.

• The Rams lead the all-time series, 3-1.