Men’s Basketball Gears Up For The Patty Mills North Shore Classic

HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to Laie for the second straight weekend, this time to compete in the Inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Nov. 25-26, at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors will face Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 pm before taking on either Southern Utah or Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m

UH was victorious in its North Shore debut this past Saturday with a 79-55 win over Hawaii Pacific. Now the ‘Bows return to the Cannon Activities Center to compete in its second four-team tournament of the season. Both general admission and reserved lower Bowl tickets are available for purchase online for the tournament with tickets as low as $10. Parking for the event is free on the BYUH campus.



HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT

Overall record: 120-80 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 117-78 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. TOURNAMENT FIELDvs. Sacramento State: 0-0

vs. Southern Utah: 1-0

vs. Texas State: 1-0

OPENING TIP

UH will face Sacramento State – out of the Big Sky Conference – for the first time ever.

UH has won over both Southern Utah and Texas State, beating SUU in the 2009 Rainbow Classic and Texas State in the 2016 Rainbow Classic.

The tournament is sponsored by Patty Mills. a four-time Olympian, NBA champion, Brooklyn Nets guard and Indigenous Australian who spends his off-season as a Resident of O’ahu’s North Shore.

Mills played collegiately at Saint Mary’s College. UH head coach Eran Ganot served as a Gaels Assistant Coach and staff member for more than a half dozen years, although their years at the Moraga campus did not intersect.

The paths of Mills and Sacramento State head Coach David Patrick did intersect however as Patrick – an Australian native – both recruited Mills and coached him as an Assistant at Saint Mary's.

Patrick was formerly the head coach of Big West Rival UC Riverside for two seasons (2018-20).

The Rainbow Warriors are off to a 3-1 start for the sixth straight year and look to go to 4-1 for the first time since 2018.

UH ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (55.5) and have held each of their first four opponents to under 60 points in regulation.

Guard Noel Coleman leads the team in scoring (15.8), assists (3.5), 3FGM (10) and minutes (33.5).

Following the North Shore Classic, UH will host Texas A&M Commerce in a non-conference home game on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

