Men’s Basketball Gears Up For The Patty Mills North Shore Classic
HONOLULU — The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team heads to Laie for the second straight weekend, this time to compete in the Inaugural Patty Mills North Shore Classic, Nov. 25-26, at the Cannon Activities Center on the campus of BYU-Hawaii. The Rainbow Warriors will face Sacramento State on Friday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 pm before taking on either Southern Utah or Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m
UH was victorious in its North Shore debut this past Saturday with a 79-55 win over Hawaii Pacific. Now the ‘Bows return to the Cannon Activities Center to compete in its second four-team tournament of the season. Both general admission and reserved lower Bowl tickets are available for purchase online for the tournament with tickets as low as $10. Parking for the event is free on the BYUH campus.
HEAD COACH ERAN GANOT
Overall record: 120-80 (9th season)
At Hawai’i: 117-78 (8th season)
ALL-TIME RECORDS vs. TOURNAMENT FIELDvs. Sacramento State: 0-0
vs. Southern Utah: 1-0
vs. Texas State: 1-0
OPENING TIP
- UH will face Sacramento State – out of the Big Sky Conference – for the first time ever.
- UH has won over both Southern Utah and Texas State, beating SUU in the 2009 Rainbow Classic and Texas State in the 2016 Rainbow Classic.
- The tournament is sponsored by Patty Mills. a four-time Olympian, NBA champion, Brooklyn Nets guard and Indigenous Australian who spends his off-season as a Resident of O’ahu’s North Shore.
- Mills played collegiately at Saint Mary’s College. UH head coach Eran Ganot served as a Gaels Assistant Coach and staff member for more than a half dozen years, although their years at the Moraga campus did not intersect.
- The paths of Mills and Sacramento State head Coach David Patrick did intersect however as Patrick – an Australian native – both recruited Mills and coached him as an Assistant at Saint Mary’s.
- Patrick was formerly the head coach of Big West Rival UC Riverside for two seasons (2018-20).
- The Rainbow Warriors are off to a 3-1 start for the sixth straight year and look to go to 4-1 for the first time since 2018.
- UH ranks in the top 25 nationally in scoring defense (55.5) and have held each of their first four opponents to under 60 points in regulation.
- Guard Noel Coleman leads the team in scoring (15.8), assists (3.5), 3FGM (10) and minutes (33.5).
- Following the North Shore Classic, UH will host Texas A&M Commerce in a non-conference home game on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
