Men’s Basketball Game Versus UCSB on Dec. 29 to be televised on ESPNU

Big West Release

IRVINE, Calif. — The Big West Conference announced Monday that the Cal State Fullerton men’s basketball game versus UC Santa Barbara on Thursday, December 29th will be broadcast on ESPNU. Tip-off will be at 6:00 pm PT.

The contest is the first ESPN national television wildcard section for The Big West during the 2022-23 men’s basketball season.

The December 29th Matchup between the Titans (4-6) and Gauchos (6-2) will tip off conference play. Eric Rothman will be providing play-by-play with Richie Scheuler on the call as Analyst for the game.

The Titans are currently undefeated (3-0) at home, with two more non-conference tune-ups next week before Big West play begins. Last season, Fullerton won both regular-season meetings over UCSB.

There are four more regular-season Big West games slated to appear on ESPN2 or ESPNU, which will be selected through a “wildcard” format. Pairings are determined and announced at least 10 days prior to each contest. Wildcard broadcast information, game times and potential pairings can be viewed here.

ESPN Networks will also broadcast both Big West men’s semifinal matchups at the 2023 Hercules Tires Big West Basketball Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands on Friday, March 10 and the men’s Championship game on Saturday, March 11. For additional Championship information, visit BigWest. org/2023.

Along with these eight contests on the linear ESPN Networks, all additional Big West men’s and Women’s basketball games throughout the 2022-23 regular season and Big West Championships are slated to air digitally to subscribers on ESPN+

WATCH THE TITANS ON ESPN+

Titans fans can now watch every home event exclusively on ESPN+. Cal State Fullerton has built a top-tier production studio to give the viewers an ESPN quality production for all games at Titan Stadium. Additionally, all schools in the Big West Conference are committed to producing ESPN quality Streams which will allow fans to watch the Titans on ESPN+ for all road conference games.

FOLLOW THE TITANS!

Fans can keep up with the latest in Titan Athletics by following us on Facebook (Facebook/FullertonTitans), Twitter (@FullertonTitans) Instagram (@FullertonTitans) and Snapchat (FullertonTitans). In addition, the basketball team has established its own Twitter (@FullertonMBB) and Instagram accounts (@FullertonMBB).