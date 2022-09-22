Men’s Basketball Game Time, Network Set at Memphis on Dec. 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2.

This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times for the entire 2022-23 SEC season. As of now, the Rebels will play on national television at least 22 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Ole Miss enters year five under head Coach Kermit Davisand will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin. This summer, the Rebels shone in Nassau as part of its foreign trip, where Ole Miss went 3-0 thanks to the superb play of the sophomore guard James Whitewho averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shot 64 percent overall while in The Bahamas.

Ole Miss will also sport eight brand new additions for the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State Graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Ala.); and Buffalo transfer By Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

2022-23 Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Schedule (All Times Central)
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME (CT) NETWORK
Fri., Oct. 14 Square Jam Oxford, Miss. 6:30 p.m
Tues., Nov. 1 West Georgia (Exhibition) Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Mon., Nov. 7 Alcorn State Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Fri., Nov. 11 Florida Atlantic Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Tues., Nov. 15 Chattanooga Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Fri., Nov. 18 UT Martin Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
ESPN Events Invitational • Nov. 24-27 • Orlando, Fla. (ESPN Wide World of Sports)
Thurs., Nov. 24 Stanford Orlando, Fla. 12:30 p.m ESPNU
Fri., Nov. 25 Florida State OR Siena Orlando, Fla. 10 am OR 12:30 pm ESPN/ESPNEWS
Sun., Nov. 27 TBD Orlando, Fla. TBD TBD
—– —– —– —– —–
Sat., Dec. 3 at Memphis Memphis, Tenn. 6:30 PM ESPN2
Sat., Dec. 10 Valparaiso Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Wed., Dec. 14 UCF Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Sat., Dec. 17 Temple Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Tues., Dec. 20 North Alabama Oxford, Miss. TBD TBD
Wed., Dec. 28 Tennessee Oxford, Miss. 4 p.m SEC Network
Tues., Jan. 3 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 8 p.m SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 7 at Mississippi State Starkville, Miss. 1 p.m CBS
Tues, Jan. 10 Auburn Oxford, Miss. 8 p.m ESPN2/ESPNU
Sat, Jan. 14 Georgia Oxford, Miss. 12 p.m SEC Network
Tues., Jan. 17 at South Carolina Columbia, SC 5:30 p.m SEC Network
Sat., Jan. 21 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark. 11 a.m ESPN2
Tues, Jan. 24 Missouri Oxford, Miss. 6 p.m SEC Network
SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Sat., Jan. 28 at Oklahoma State Stillwater, Okla. TBD TBD
—– —– —– —– —–
Tues, Jan. 31 Kentucky Oxford, Miss. 8 p.m ESPN / ESPN2
Sat, Feb. 4 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. 12 p.m SEC Network
Tues, Feb. 7 at Georgia Athens, Ga. 6 p.m SEC Network
Sat, Feb. 11 South Carolina Oxford, Miss. 12 p.m SEC Network
Wed, Feb. 15 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. 5:30 p.m SEC Network
Sat, Feb. 18 Mississippi State Oxford, Miss. 2:30 p.m SEC Network
Wed, Feb. 22 at Auburn Auburn, Ala. 8 p.m SEC Network
Sat, Feb. 25 LSU Oxford, Miss. 7:30 p.m SEC Network
Tues, Feb. 28 Texas A&M Oxford, Miss. 8 p.m ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Sat., March 4 at Missouri Columbia, Mo. 2:30 p.m SEC Network
March 8-12 SEC Tournament Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)
BOLD denotes home game

