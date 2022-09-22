Men’s Basketball Game Time, Network Set at Memphis on Dec. 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Ole Miss men’s basketball now has a TV network and tipoff time for its Dec. 3 road contest at Memphis, with the Rebels and Tigers tipping off at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2.

This morning, Ole Miss also received its TV assignments and tip times for the entire 2022-23 SEC season. As of now, the Rebels will play on national television at least 22 times throughout the 2022-23 campaign. Times and TV assignments for the remaining non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

Ole Miss enters year five under head Coach Kermit Davis and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin . This summer, the Rebels shone in Nassau as part of its foreign trip, where Ole Miss went 3-0 thanks to the superb play of the sophomore guard James White who averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shot 64 percent overall while in The Bahamas.

Ole Miss will also sport eight brand new additions for the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State Graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Ala.); and Buffalo transfer By Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

