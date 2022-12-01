Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Miami

Rutgers (5-1) at Miami (6-1)

Rutgers will hit the road for its first true road game following two consecutive victories at Jersey Mike’s Arena. This will be the toughest test yet for this Scarlet Knights’ squad.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL

Tip off: Wednesday, November 30 at 7:15 pm ET

TV: ESPNU with Mike Corey (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (color)

Stream: ESPN

Radio: Live Listen – RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App – Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 80; Miami No. 47 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers – No. 35; Miami – No. 44

Series History: Miami leads 10-6

Betting Line

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +135 | Miami -155

Rutgers +135 | Miami -155 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +3 (-110) | Miami -3 (-110)

Rutgers +3 (-110) | Miami -3 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 134.5 (-110) | Under 134.5 (-110)

Key Contributors

Miami

Isaiah Wong – 13.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 stl, 38.6% FG, 33.3% 3PT

– 13.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 stl, 38.6% FG, 33.3% 3PT Norchad Omier – 13.4 pts, 10.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 stl, 62.7% FG, 25% 3PT

– 13.4 pts, 10.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.4 stl, 62.7% FG, 25% 3PT Jordan Miller – 13.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 stl, 50.7% FG, 30.4% 3PT

– 13.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 stl, 50.7% FG, 30.4% 3PT Nijel Pack – 13.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.7 stl, 46.2% FG, 35.1% 3PT

– 13.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.7 stl, 46.2% FG, 35.1% 3PT Wooga Poplar – 8.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.0 stl, 51.1% FG, 38.9% 3PT

– 8.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.0 stl, 51.1% FG, 38.9% 3PT Bensley Joseph – 5.7 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.6 stl, 48.1% FG, 35.3% 3PT

Rutgers