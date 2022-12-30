Men’s Basketball First Stop of Southland Play: Houston

GAME NOTES (PDF) | LISTEN | LIVE STATS | WATCH

HOUSTON, Tx. – New Orleans men’s basketball travel to H-Town ahead of an 18-game Southland Conference slate beginning with the HCU (formerly known as HBU) Huskies at Sharp Gymnasium Dec. 30. Tip-off is set for 7 pm The game can be viewed live on ESPN+. Jude Young will call the action on NASH 106.1 FM.

The Privateer men lead the all-time series with HCU (3-10) 14-6 with New Orleans winning the last three out of four games played at Sharp Gymnasium. New Orleans won the last meeting between the two sides near the end of last season 75-74 at UNO Lakefront Arena.

New Orleans is looking for its first win on the road after its fall to #1 Purdue (74-53) to close out the nonconference season. Jordan Johnson and Tyson Jackson hit double figures in the hard-fought loss.

Jordan Johnson leads the Southland Conference in three-point percentage at 45.5%, good for #24 in the country. Johnson is second in the conference for three-pointers per game with 3.00 good for #30 nationally. He’s also third in the SLC in assist/turnover ratio at 2.06 which is good for #108 nationally.

Johnson is currently on a three-game streak in double-figure scoring, putting up 17 points his last time on the hardwood. He leads his team in scoring with 15.1 points per game and three-pointers per game with 3.0. Johnson has made three from the arc in the past three consecutive games. He also leads New Orleans in free throws made, assists, steals and minutes per game.

Jackson looks to enter his third consecutive game in double digit scoring after putting up 14 his last time on the hardwood. He leads the team in field goals made over 11 games with 48 and is averaging 4.5 rebounds per game to also lead the Privateers.

HCU (3-10) dropped its last game ahead of the Christmas holiday, falling at Big 12 member Texas Tech on Dec. 21. Junior Brycen Long led the Huskies with 21 points against the Red Raiders while Bonke Maring added 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Huskies boast the top scoring offense in the Southland Conference, averaging 79.2 points per game and also having the best rebounding margin (+1 rebound per game) in the league.

SOCIAL MEDIA

