Men’s Basketball Finalizes Schedule – University of South Dakota Athletics

South Dakota head men’s basketball Coach Eric Peterson has finalized the program’s schedule for his Inaugural season. It includes a season-opener at Wisconsin (Nov. 7), a home-opener against Lipscomb (Nov. 9) and a tournament that includes a trip to Mississippi State.

South Dakota has added a home-and-home with Coastal Carolina, a 19-game winner a year ago from the Sun Belt Conference. The Coyotes will travel to the Chanticleers on Nov. 26. The return game in Vermillion is Dec. 14.

South Dakota will also host local NAIA teams in Dakota State (Nov. 12) and Mount Marty (Nov. 28) in non-conference play. The Coyotes will travel to BYU (Dec. 3) and Air Force (Dec. 6) to start the month of December.

The Summit League opener is Dec. 19 at Kansas City. South Dakota’s first home games in Summit play are over the holidays against St. Thomas (Dec. 29) and Western Illinois (Dec. 31). South Dakota hosts rival-South Dakota State Jan. 14 and Returns to Brookings Feb. 11. The Summit League Tournament is March 4-7 in Sioux Falls.

Peterson is in his first season as head coach of the Coyotes. He served as an Assistant Coach at USD under Craig Smith from 2014-18.