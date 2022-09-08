Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Fresh off his second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance under head Coach By Steve PikiellRutgers men’s basketball Revealed the team’s schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Rutgers will host 18 games at Jersey Mike’s Arena this season: nine Big Ten contests and nine non-conference tilts. RU will play 13 games away from home this season: 10 Big Ten contests, a pair of neutral site contests and the ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup.

In nonconference play, the Scarlet Knights will have multiple premier matchups, as well as a loaded slate of home contests. Outside of conference play, RU welcomes Columbia, Sacred Heart, UMass Lowell, Rider, Central Connecticut State, Seton Hall, Wake Forest, Bucknell and Coppin State to Jersey Mike’s Arena. The team will also travel to face Temple at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and the University of Miami at the Watsco Center in Florida.

In Big Ten play, the Scarlet Knights will begin conference action hosting Indiana on Saturday Dec. 3 at Jersey Mike’s Arena, the projected no. 1 team in the conference according to BartTorvik.com. RU hosts Maryland, Michigan, and Nebraska as the Big Ten home only opponents. Rutgers will travel to play Illinois, Purdue, and Wisconsin on the road in 2022-23. Indiana, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Iowa, Michigan State, and Penn State are the eight home and away opponents on the docket. Rutgers home game against Michigan State on Feb. 4 will be at a neutral site that is to be determined.

“I’m very excited to play another challenging schedule in the best conference in the Nation and welcome the opportunity for our great fans to continue to pack Jersey Mike’s Arena,” head Coach By Steve Pikiell said. “Last season we broke records in season tickets sold and sellouts at home and we look forward to doing it again during the 2022-23 season thanks to our great fans. We have established the best home court advantage in the nation. I can’t wait to play again in front of a sold-out crowd on November 7.”

“Our Squad will be tested throughout this schedule, as we compete both in nonconference play and throughout a 20-game conference slate. We will have numerous challenges throughout conference play in a league that features some of the top players and coaches in the country starting with Indiana on December 3 at home. It’s going to be an exceptional season and I can’t wait to get started.”



RU’s strength of schedule for the 2021-22 season was ranked 29 in the Nation according to ESPN.com. The Scarlet Knights will look to become the first team in school history to make the NCAA Tournament in three consecutive years. Twelve wins for a fourth-place finish in the Big Ten Conference is the most wins and the highest place in the standings for Rutgers since joining the league. Pikiell has led RU to a 33-27 Big Ten regular season record over the past 2 and a half seasons. RU was just 16-76 in their first five years in the league.

RU is coming off a season where the team set a record for sell outs (15) at Jersey Mike’s Arena. In the 2021-22 season, the Scarlet Knights sold a record number of season tickets (5,093) and are on track to surpass that number for the 2022-23 season.

Season tickets are on sale now for the upcoming campaign. Fans are encouraged to act fast as the 100 level and the entire 200 level are sold out on a season basis with only season tickets in the 300 level remaining. Click here to view available seating. Single game tickets will go on sale later this fall, if available. Mini plans for the 2022-23 season are also on sale now at scarletknights.com.

Times and television designations will be announced in the weeks ahead.

2022-2023 Rutgers Men’s Basketball Schedule

