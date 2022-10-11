Men’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss men’s basketball has finalized tipoff times and networks for its entire 2022-23 schedule.

The Rebels will play on national television a total of 25 times throughout the year after two more non-conference home games were picked up for SEC Network on Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso and Dec. 17 against Temple.

Ole Miss will open play with an exhibition against West Georgia on Nov. 1 (6:30 p.m. CT) before opening the regular season against Alcorn State the following Monday, Nov. 7 at 8 pm CT is SECN+. Three more home games streamed on SECN+ will follow for the Rebels against Florida Atlantic (Nov. 11, 6 pm CT), Chattanooga (Nov. 15, 6:30 pm CT) and UT Martin (Nov. 18, 6:30 pm CT ).

The Rebels will then travel to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational, which runs Nov. 24-27 at Disney World. Ole Miss will open against Stanford on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) at 12:30 pm CT on ESPNU, followed by either Florida State or Siene on Nov. 25 (with tipoff slated for either 10 am or 12:30 pm CT on either ESPN or ESPNews). The Rebels will have one final game in Orlando on Nov. 27 against an opponent and on an ESPN network to be determined.

Ole Miss will return from Orlando with back-to-back TV games, first with a short trip up to Memphis on Dec. 3 to take on the Tigers at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN2, followed by welcoming in Valparaiso to Oxford on Dec. 10 at 2 pm CT on the SEC Network. The Rebels will remain at home for the rest of December’s non-con slate with tilts against UCF on Dec. 14 (6:30 p.m. CT, SECN+), Temple on Dec. 17 (4 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and Dec. 20 vs. North Alabama (2 p.m. CT, SECN+).

The Rebels open conference action at home on Dec. 28, hosting reigning SEC Tournament Champions Tennessee (4 pm CT, SEC Network) before a two-game road stretch to start the new year at Alabama on Jan. 3 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and at in-state rival Mississippi State on Jan. 7 (1 p.m. CT, CBS). The Rebels then return home for a two-game stretch of their own to host defending SEC regular season champs Auburn on Jan. 10 (8 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU), followed by Georgia on Jan. 14 (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

The Rebels will then head out to the Palmetto State to take on South Carolina on Jan. 17 (5:30 pm CT, SEC Network) before a trip to the other side of the conference at Arkansas on Jan. 21 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). Ole Miss Returns home to host Missouri on Jan. 24 (6 pm CT, SEC Network) prior to a Breakup in the conference slate at Oklahoma State on Jan. 28 (7 p.m. CT, ESPN2) for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Ole Miss closes out January by returning home from Stillwater to host Kentucky on Jan. 31 (8 pm CT, ESPN/ESPN2) before opening February with two road contests at Vanderbilt on Feb. 4 (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and at Georgia on Feb. 7 (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Rebels return the favor with the Gamecocks, hosting South Carolina on Feb. 11 (12 pm CT, SEC Network) before heading out to Gainesville to take on Florida on Feb. 15 (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network).

Three of the Rebels’ last five games will be on their own turf inside SJB Pavilion, beginning with the second half of the annual rivalry double-bill against Mississippi State on Feb. 18 (2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Ole Miss heads to Auburn on Feb. 22 (8 pm CT, SEC Network) before closing out its home schedule vs. LSU on Feb. 25 (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) and Texas A&M on Feb. 28 (8 p.m. CT, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU). The Rebels will close the 2022-23 regular season at Missouri on March 4 (2:30 pm CT, SEC Network) before heading to Nashville for the 2023 SEC Tournament, Hosted at Bridgestone Arena.

Ole Miss enters year five under head Coach Kermit Davis and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin . This summer, the Rebels shone in Nassau as part of its foreign trip, where Ole Miss went 3-0 thanks to the superb play of the sophomore guard James White who averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and shot 64 percent overall while in The Bahamas.

Ole Miss will also sport eight brand new additions for the 2022-23 campaign. The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State Graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Ala.); and Buffalo transfer By Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now.

