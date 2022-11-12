Men’s Basketball Falls to UCF, 68-54

ORLANDO, Fla. (seminoles.com) – Jayhlon Young scored 17 points to lead three UCF players in double figures, and the Knights defeated Florida State, 68-54, at the Addition Financial Arena. Young, Taylor Hendricks (15 points) and Ithiel Horton (14 points) were all in double figure scoring as UCF won its first game of the season.

Florida State guard Darin Green Jr., who played the first three seasons of his career at UCF, scored a team-high 17 points against his former team. Green made seven of 14 field goal attempts, including a game-high three 3-point shots in his second game as a Seminole.

Freshman Camron Corhen scored a career-high 12 points for the Seminoles and Cam’ron Fletcher led the team for the second game in a row with six rebounds, along with scoring 11 points of his own.

Young and Hendricks combined for a 32 point total against the Seminoles, with Young scoring 15 of those points in the first half alone. Hendricks contributed 12 rebounds for the Knights, along with a six for 13 (.461) shooting percentage from the field.

Although the Knights led 29-39 at halftime, the Seminoles had an impressive .460 (12-26) shooting percentage from the field, compared to UCF’s .380 (13-34). Free throws accounted for a major part of UCF’s win against the Seminoles, shooting .800 (8-10) from the free throw line, accompanied by a .450 (5-11) three-point field goal percentage.

Corhen led the Seminoles in points in the second half, shooting three for four (.750) in the paint and two for three (.667) from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Jalen Warley contributed to Florida State with four assists and Darin Green, Jr. added his own seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3FG) to the Halftime score.

The Seminoles struggled to score with only three minutes remaining in the game. While Florida State made only one of their last nine field goals to end Friday night’s game, UCF managed to make four of their last five.

Florida State will be back at the Donald L. Tucker Center for their second home game of the season on Monday, November 14th to face off against Troy University in a game that will tip off at 7pm ET.