Men’s Basketball Falls to Towson

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (6-10, 2-1 CAA) Hosted the Towson Tigers (10-6, 2-1 CAA) on Saturday night and fell, 67-55, at Island Federal Arena.

Towson, who was picked first in the 2022-23 CAA Preseason Coaches Poll, led for the majority of the contest as it was paced by four student-athletes scoring in double figures. The Seawolves battled tough as they kept the game within striking distance. Stony Brook trailed 30-22 at Halftime and were able to keep it around that mark for the duration of the second half.

With 17:44 remaining, Graduate forward Frankie Policelli got inside the paint and fought through contact, draining a big bucket plus a foul to cut the Stony Brook deficit to single digits, 35-27.



With 11:48 to play, Graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris drained a long three-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-40. It was the fourth three-point make of the season for Fitzmorris.

The Tigers kept their pace throughout the rest of the second half and found themselves up 65-51 with under two minutes remaining. WIth 1:57 remaining in the contest, senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore stole the ball and dribbled down the floor in transition, which led to a massive left-handed slam dunk.

Stephenson-Moore provided the late spark for the Seawolves, but Towson left Long Island with a 12-point win.

Stephenson-Moore led the way for Stony Brook. They scored 15 points, added two assists and one rebound. They reached double figures for the 15 th -straight game and the 18 th time this season. It was his eighth time leading the team in scoring this season

-straight game and the 18 time this season. It was his eighth time leading the team in scoring this season The Seawolves had three scorers reach double figures. Stephenson-Moore (15 points), junior forward Kenan Sarvan (12), and Fitzmorris (11) all reached double-digits.

(12), and Fitzmorris (11) all reached double-digits. Freshman guard Toby Onyekonwu hauled in a career-high six rebounds. He tied with Policelli for the team-high in rebounds in the game.

Stony Brook will host Drexel on Thursday, January 12, at 7 pm in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. The game will be a ‘Red Out’ and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Stony Brook Basketball t-shirt. Tickets are on sale now!