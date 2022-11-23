Men’s Basketball Falls To South Florida At Sunshine Slam

Next Game: at Penn 11/30/2022 | 8:30 PM Nov. 30 (Wed) / 8:30 PM at Penn History

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Lynn Greer III led three Hawks in double figures with a team-high 15 points, but Saint Joseph’s fell to South Florida, 75-62, in the Sunshine Slam’s third place contest on Tuesday evening at Ocean Center.

How It Happened

• Behind an early 7-0 run, the Bulls pulled ahead 9-5.

• A pair of free throws by Christian Winborne capped a 6-0 spurt by the Hawks that saw them take a 17-14 edge.

• South Florida responded and opened a 25-19 lead, but the Hawks battled back to cut the deficit to 28-26 on a three-pointer by Erik Reynolds II .

• The Bulls scored nine of the final 13 points of the period to take a 37-30 advantage into halftime.

• Starting the second half with six consecutive points, USF opened a 43-30 lead.

• Kacper Klaczek’s three-pointer with 12:17 to go brought the Hawks to within 47-42.

• Saint Joseph’s would get no closer as the Bulls pulled away for good over the final few minutes.

Inside The Boxscore

• Greer III finished with 15 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

• Reynolds II hit double figures for the fifth straight game, adding 12 points to go with six boards.

• Winborne added a season-high 10 points.

• Rasheer Fleming grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and scored eight points.

• The Hawks took advantage of their trips to the line, going 25-31 for 80.6 percent.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s Returns to action on Wednesday, November 30 as the Hawks take on Penn at The Palestra at 8:30 pm as part of a Big 5 doubleheader.

