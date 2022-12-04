Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 8 Randolph-Macon 84-71 on the Road

ASHLAND, Va. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team fell to No. 8 Randolph-Macon 84-71 on Saturday afternoon in Crenshaw Gymnasium.

The reigning NCAA Champion Yellow Jackets (6-1, 3-0 ODAC) outscored the Generals (5-3, 1-2) 43-28 in the opening Stanza to pull away from the visitors.

R-MC scored on the opening possession and Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) responded with a pair of made free throws on W&L’s first offensive stanza; that was the only time the contest was all tied up.

The ‘Jackets responded with an 8-0 run to put the home team up 10-2 and didn’t let the Generals within an arm’s length the rest of the way.

At the 8:46 mark, Jack d’Entremont (Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor) would stop an 11-point skid with a hook shot in the paint and broke the Blue and White out of the single-digits on the scoreboard. D’Entremont’s field goal cut the difference down to 16 points, 26-10.

A W&L charge turned into a three-pointer and a 20-point advantage for Randolph-Macon, their largest lead of the game at 7:06.

The Generals answered with their best run of the night, seven straight points, John Loughlin (Alexandria, Va. / Episcopal) hit a triple to start followed by a Robert Disibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) “and one”, three-point play, and d’Entremont free throw to cap off the 7-0 Rally at 5:11, 33-20.

R-MC benefited from 11 Blue and White turnovers and capitalized with 17 points the other way in the first half.

From the locker room, Washington and Lee came out of the break and won the second half, out-scoring the home team 43-41. Unfortunately, the first half deficit was too great to overcome with a final score of 84-71.

Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) led the visitors in scoring with 15 points, trailed by DiSibio (14), d’Entremont (12) and Drew Harrell (Collingswood, NJ / Paul VI) off the bench with 11.

Harrell grabbed a team-high seven rebounds and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe; the Blue and White made 23-of-29 free throws.

The Generals converted 11 Offensive rebounds into 14 second-chance points and owned a 33-25 advantage on the boards.

Josh Talbert was the highest-scoring Yellow Jackets with 19 points. R-MC dominated the paint on its Offensive end with 38 points from inside the key.

The Generals return to action on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 pm against Roanoke College in an ODAC matchup.



-Generalssports.com-