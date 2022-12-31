Men’s Basketball Falls to No. 15 Wheaton 74-55 in Holiday Tournament Championship Game

Next Game: Wilkes University 1/4/2023 | 6 P.M Jan. 04 (Wed) / 6 PM Wilkes University History

HOBOKEN, NJ (December 30, 2022) – Senior Brett Bischopping matched a career-high with 10 points, but the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team fell to No. 15 Wheaton College 74-55 Friday in the Championship game of the Ducks’ annual holiday tournament.

Sophomore Jack Spellman had nine points and 10 boards and first-year Matt Leming snagged a career-best 11 rebounds for the Ducks, who dropped to 6-6.

Tyson Cruickshank poured in a game-high 21 points and TJ Askew finished with 15 points and nine boards for the Thunder, who won their third straight in improving to 10-2 on the year. Cruickshank was named the two-day tournament’s Most Valuable Player for his efforts.

Wheaton got off to a fast start, connecting on consecutive 3-pointers to score 10 of the game’s first 12 points to build an early lead. Sophomore Jack Liedtka hit a three-pointer of his own to bring the Ducks within five. However, Wheaton’s shooting would be the story of the game as the Thunder finished the game making 27 of their 64 attempts from the floor (42.2%), including 11 of 27 (40.7%) from behind the arc.

Stevens used a pair of second-half spurts to cut into his Halftime deficit. Cruickshank drained a three to open the second half, but four free throws and back-to-back baskets from junior Mike Goodall and senior Conor Coffey to pull within 12. A second run later in the half saw the Ducks score eight unanswered points, including two pretty Jumpers by junior Alex Ratner but a questionable Offensive foul call returned possession to Wheaton, who then scored four in a row to return to a comfortable lead.

Inside the Numbers

Bischoping finished 5 for 7 from the floor to match his career high previously set on Mar. 10, 2021 against Drew.

Spellman blocked six shots and surpassed the 100-career block plateau. Already the single-game record holder, Spellman is believed to be one of just six Ducks to reach 100 career blocks.

Senior Matt Crowley led the Ducks with three assists. The Westfield, New Jersey native also had six points.

led the Ducks with three assists. The Westfield, New Jersey native also had six points. Each team pulled down 40 rebounds.

Goodall finished a perfect 3 for 3 from behind the arc.

Up Next

Men’s Basketball Returns to conference play on Jan. 4 with a home Matchup with Wilkes.

The Ducks have won each of the last three meetings between the teams.

Links for live stats and video are posted to StevensDucks.com.

Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

Twitter: @stevensducks

Instagram: @stevensducks

#AllRise