Men’s Basketball Falls to Missouri on Sunday

Next Game: vs. Lamar University 11/18/2022 | 2:00 p.m Nov. 18 (Fri) / 2:00 p.m vs. Lamar University History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (1-2) lost to the University of Missouri (3-0) on Sunday evening in Columbia, Mo.

OVERVIEW

Lindenwood took the first lead of the game, and the two squads were tied 6-6 after three minutes of play. The Tigers took a 14-8 lead at the 14:08 mark, but a three pointer by Keenon Cole brought the deficit to three points. Both teams went scoreless for nearly three minutes, as the Tigers were teetering on a double-digit lead until late in the half. Missouri got hot from behind the arc to gain a significant lead, as a bucket by David Ware in the final seconds cut the game to 40-25 after 20 minutes of play.

Lindenwood continued to play hard to start the second half, as a three-point bucket by Chris Childs made it a 10-point game with 16:34 remaining. Less than 30 seconds later, Brandon Trimble knocked down a three pointer to bring the game to 47-38. The Tigers build up another comfortable lead before the Lions clawed back to a 56-46 game on a Kevin Caldwell Jr. three pointer. Missouri again found a string of points, and this time they held on to its lead throughout the remainder of the game.

GAME LEADERS

Chris Childs (19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK)

Keenon Cole (12 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL)

Kevin Caldwell Jr. (6 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL, 2 BLK, 1 AST)

UP NEXT

Lindenwood will hit the road next weekend to compete in the three-game McNeese Tournament starting on Friday against Lamar at 2:00 pm