Men’s Basketball Falls To FDU

Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points and freshman Christian Winborne added a season-high 19 points for Saint Joseph’s, but the Hawks fell to FDU, 97-80, on Saturday afternoon at Hagan Arena.

How It Happened

• In a back-and-forth first half that had 10 lead changes and three ties, FDU opened its biggest lead of the period, 24-18, on a layup by Grant Singleton at 8:29.

• The Hawks responded, and behind a three-pointer by Cameron Brown jumped ahead 30-29.

• Tied at 34-34, the Knights used a 7-2 run to open a 41-36 edge, and took a 43-38 advantage into the second half.

• Down 52-48, the Hawks scored seven straight points to retake the lead, 55-52, on a pair of free throws by Reynolds II at 14:47.

• FDU answered back and took a 69-62 lead with 8:38 to play.

• Behind a three-pointer by Louis Bleechmore and a layup by Lynn Greer III St. Joe’s made it a two-point contest, 69-67.

• That would be as close as the Hawks would get as the Knights used a 12-1 run to pull away.

Inside The Boxscore

• Reynolds led the Hawks in scoring for the sixth time this season, finishing with 21 points to go with three assists.

• Along with 19 points, Winborne handed out four assists and grabbed four rebounds.

• Greer III matched Winborne with four assists for the team lead, and added eight points.

• Brown was 3-4 from three-point range for nine points.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s travels to Big 5 Rival Temple on Tuesday. Game time is set for 7 pm at the Liacouras Center and will be televised on ESPNU.

