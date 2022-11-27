Men’s Basketball Falls To Eastern Washington In FIU Tournament

MIAMI, Fla. – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team was led by a pair of scorers who reached double figures on Friday night, but the Seawolves ultimately fell to Eastern Washington, 81-52, at the Florida International Tournament.

Graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris tied his season-high with 14 points, as he shot 4-of-5 from the field and 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. Fitzmorris grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists.

He was extremely efficient down in the post on offense.

Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore followed by Fitzmorris with 10 points on 3-of-9 from the field, 2-of-5 from three-point range and 2-of-2 from the stripe. Stephenson-Moore also contributed nicely on the defensive end, totaling two of the team’s four steals.

Stephenson-Moore drained two three-pointers, which tied for the team lead with the junior forward Kenan Sarvan .

STATS AND NOTES

Stony Brook had nine players take the floor on Friday night and seven of them scored: Fitzmorris (14), Stephenson-Moore (10), Tanahj Pettway (9), Rocco Muratori (7), Kenan Sarvan (6), Frankie Policelli (4) and Kaine Roberts (2).

(9), (7), (6), (4) and (2). Freshman guard Toby Onyekonwu led the way with four assists in 18 minutes of play.

led the way with four assists in 18 minutes of play. Muratori’s seven points marked a new career-high. They shot 3-of-4 from the field and totaled three rebounds.

Policelli led the Seawolves with six rebounds.

This was Stony Brook’s first neutral site game since the 2021 America East Tournament against UMass Lowell in Durham, New Hampshire.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES

“We were down 13 with seven minutes to go and we desperately needed to make a run to give ourselves a chance to win it late. We had a total meltdown the final seven minutes. While we haven’t been able to practice 5v5 live since prior to the Florida game, Tonight was really disappointing. We have to be better than we were.

Fitz and Rocco played well, but it’s hard to find any other guys who played up to their abilities tonight. We need to be tougher.

The second half has been a real challenge for us all season. Our short rotation doesn’t help but point blank we weren’t tough enough or good enough in either game down the stretch,” said head Coach Geno Ford .

NEXT UP

Stony Brook will return home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to take on Long Island foe, St. Joseph’s Long Island. Tip-off is set for 6:31 pm and the game will be broadcast live on FloHoops. It will be the Seawolves’ first home game since November 11.

