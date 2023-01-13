Men’s Basketball Falls to Dayton

Next Game: at La Salle University 1/14/2023 | 3:00 P.M WFUV (90.7 FM) Jan. 14 (Sat) / 3:00 PM at La Salle University

Bronx, NY – University of Dayton’s Da’Ron Holmes is on the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s watch list for the Karl Malone Award, which goes to the top power forward in college hoops. Tonight he did his best impersonation of the Mailman, scoring a game-high 32 points to lead the Flyers to an 82-58 Atlantic 10 win over Fordham University before a packed historic Rose Hill Gym.

With the loss, Fordham falls to 13-4 overall, 1-3 in the Atlantic 10, while Dayton, the preseason Atlantic 10 favorites, improves to 12-5 overall, 4-0 in the conference.

Fordham was led by freshman guard Will Richardson who scored a season-high 13 points, shooting 3-for-5 from behind the arc, while grad student forward Khalid Moore added ten points.

The Rams started slowly as Dayton opened the game with a 15-2 burst to take the 13-point lead seven minutes into the contest.

The Flyers got the first half lead to as many as 18, 22-4, before the Rams scored seven straight to make it a 22-11 game on a Kyle Rose three-pointer with 6:59 left.

Dayton led by 15 at the break, 33-18, and opened the second half with a 15-9 spurt to take a 48-27 lead six minutes into the half.

The Rams chipped away at Dayton’s advantage, getting as close as 12, 63-51, on a Richardson three with 6:19 remaining, but that was as close as the Rams would get.

Takeaways

• Fordham grad student guard Darius Quisenberry was held to three points, just the second time this year he failed to get to double figures.

• Junior forward Abdou Tsimbila blocked a shot in the game and has now recorded a block in 15 of the 17 games this year.

• The Rams fell despite fewer turnovers than the Flyers (16-15).

•Fordham outrebounded Dayton, 33-31.

• Former Ram Josh Colon-Navarro was in attendance.

• The Flyers entered the game leading the A-10 in scoring defense at 58.4 points per game.

• Dayton has allowed 60 or fewer points 12 times (last seven), and 50 or less five times.

• Dayton was without the services of Bronx native Malachi Smith, who has now missed the past ten games.

By the Numbers

7 – Field goal attempts by Darius Quisenberry a season-low.

9 – Steals by Fordham.

15 – Offensive rebounds for Fordham, tying the Rams season-high (at Tulane).

28 – Bench points by the Rams, led by 13 from Richardson.

1,908 – Career Collegiate points for Darius Quisenberry

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 season by traveling to Philadelphia to face the La Salle University Explorers in Tom Gola Arena on Saturday, January 14, at 3:00 pm

• It will be the 64th meeting between Fordham and La Salle on the hardwood.

• The Explores lead the all-time series, which started in the 1953-54 season, 43-20, but the Rams have taken the past three meetings.