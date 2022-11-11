Men’s basketball falls to Colgate in the home opener

Next Game: at Loyola (Md.) 11/13/2022 | 5:00 p.m Nov. 13 (Sun) / 5:00 p.m at Loyola (Md.) History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown men’s basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team’s home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

“First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a Championship culture, they’re extremely well coached and they have really smart players,” Men’s Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin ’04 said. “We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it’s easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes.”

Despite the Mistakes Martin referenced, the Bears still had four players score in double figures with Nana Owusu-Anane leading the way with 13. Paxson Wojcik had 12 and Dan Friday and Kino Lilly Jr. each had 11. Owusu-Anane and Wojcik each grabbed seven boards, while Lilly posted four assists and Friday assisted three times and had three steals.

The Bears opened fast and quickly built a 10-4 lead five minutes in. But after the first media timeout, the Raiders scored eight of the next 10 points to tie the game at 12. For the rest of the first half, things were back and forth with two lead changes and neither side leading by more than six. At the break, Colgate held the 34-31 edge.

With the game tied at 35 early in the second frame, Colgate went on a 15-1 run to open up a 52-38 lead. Brown would battle back and after a 15-3 run of their own, highlighted by two Threes from Kimo Ferrari and one from Wojcik, the Bears got it back to a three-point deficit at 63-60.

A string of misses followed for Brown which allowed the Raiders to push the lead back to 11, which was just too much for the Bears to overcome as they eventually fell by nine.

Brown will now take on another Patriot League opponent, this time on the road at Loyola this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 pm

