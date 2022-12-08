Men’s basketball falls to Colgate 81-62

Next Game: at Fordham University 12/9/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ December 09 (Fri) / 7 pm at Fordham University History

VESTAL, NY – Visiting Colgate (6-5) opened the game with a 25-9 run, staked out a 22-point Halftime lead and defeated Binghamton men’s basketball (3-6) 81-62 Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.

The Raiders shot above 70 percent for much of the first half and despite outscoring Colgate in the second period, Binghamton could draw no closer than 14.

“The game was over after the first half,” head Coach Levell Sanders said. “I thought we came out nervous and tentative and didn’t follow our game plan of how we wanted to defend. Colgate dominated us today in all facets of the game. They moved the ball really well and made it tough to defend. We didn’t ‘t do a good job of putting pressure on their defense. When you are playing against a good team like that, they punish you for every mistake you make and that’s what they did.”

Colgate scored the game’s first 10 points and stretched the lead to 16 points, 25-9, eight minutes into the contest. The Bearcats briefly brought it back to a 12-point margin but the Raiders turned up the offense again before half and led 48-26 at the break.

Graduate forward Miles Gibson scored 11 of his team-high 15 points in the first half to try to keep pace.

In the second half, junior guard John McGriff scored 10 of his 11 points and BU converted 59 percent and outpointed Colgate 36-33. But the margin was too great to overcome.

Junior forward Armon Harried returned to the lineup after missing more than three weeks with an injury and provided six points in 25 hard minutes of work.

Binghamton next heads to the Bronx for a Friday night tilt against potent Atlantic 10 member Fordham, which is 9-1 overall.