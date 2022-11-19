Men’s Basketball Falls Shy of No. 4 Christopher Newport, 85-84 in OT

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team forced No. 4 Christopher Newport into overtime with a Jack d’Entremont (Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor) jumper in the paint with five seconds on the clock.

The game was pushed into OT tied up at 75-75 but ultimately the Captains (3-0) prevailed over the Generals (2-1), 85-84, in the opening game of the Susquehanna Tip-Off Tournament on Friday night.

The Blue and White trailed by as many as nine points in the first half at the 11:33 mark but went on a six-point run to cut it down to three.

With 8:14 left in the opening stanza, a Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) field goal gave W&L the lead for the first time all night since the initial bucket. CNU worked a lead back up to five on two occasions before the two teams went into the locker rooms at 41-39 in favor of the Captains.

Out of the break, W&L nearly matched the largest CNU lead with a 73-65 Generals’ advantage at the 4:04 mark. Christopher Newport held the WLU offense scoreless for four minutes. The ten-point run put the Captains on top 75-73 with a minute remaining.

Through the course of the second half, the teams traded the lead six times and the score was tied on five occasions.

A CNU turnover gave Chris McHugh ’09 a chance to draw up a final play for regulation and d’Entremont drained his attempt to send the game into extra minutes.

Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) scored first and the two teams traded baskets, until d’Entremont capitalized on three straight free throws to tie up the contest at 82 apiece.

On CNU’s possession with under a minute left to play, a missed three-pointer, Offensive rebound, and a made Rodney Graves jumper from behind the arc put the Captains back on top 85-82.

D’Entremont’s number was called on the ensuing possession, and he hit another bucket in the paint to cut the deficit down to one point.

The Generals’ defense held the Captains scoreless and had an opportunity as time was expiring, but the play was unsuccessful.

D’Entremont and Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) scored 25 and 24 points each, respectively. Wise added 12 points and 10 rebounds. DiSibio grabbed 11 boards.

The Generals scored 44 points in the paint and 14 off of fast breaks.

In total, the score was tied up eight times and the lead changed hands on 17 occasions.

Washington and Lee out performed the Captains on the floor, 45.7 percent (32-of-70) compared to 41.8 percent (33-of-79) and on the free throw line.

The Captains found separation in the long-range game, 12-of-30 (40%) to W&L’s 7-of-21 (33.3%), and capitalized on the Generals’ turnovers with 20 points resulting from turnovers and 20 on fast break opportunities.

Jahn Hines, Rodney Graves and Matthew Brodie provided 67 of CNU’s 85 points.

The Generals will play Lebanon Valley (2-1) in the consolation game on Saturday at 1 pm