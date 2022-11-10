Men’s Basketball Falls Short on Road against San Diego

Next Game: AVE MARIA 11/13/2022 | 6 P.M Nov. 13 (Sun) / 6 PM AVE MARIA History

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The FGCU men’s basketball program absorbed its first loss of the 2022-23 season Wednesday night, falling 79-73 to the San Diego Toreros at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Eagles now sit at 1-1 on the season while USD improves to 2-0.

Junior forward Chase Johnston (Boca Raton, Fla.) came off the bench again to record his second straight Stellar outing, leading all scorers with 23 points and making 5 of 9 3-pointers. FGCU as a team made 13 of 32 3-pointers, a 40.6 percent clip.

Junior forward Zach Anderson (Apopka, Fla.) scored 17 points, led FGCU with nine rebounds and dished five assists. Sophomore center Andre Weir (Hollywood, Fla.) and Graduate guard Caleb Catto (Cape Coral, Fla.) each added 10 points. Catto also had five assists.

San Diego (2-0) got 22 points from Seikou Sisoho Jawara, 19 from Eric Williams Jr. and 18 from Marcellus Earlington.

“I was proud of the way we hung in there and competed,” FGCU Coach Pat Chambers said. “We looked a step slow at times, and give San Diego credit because they played tough and physical.”

FGCU (1-1) hung tough with San Diego throughout the back end of a two-game West Coast road trip. Two days after upsetting the Andy Enfield-coached Southern Cal Trojans by a score of 74-61, though, the Eagles were ultimately unable to complete the business trip with a win.

FGCU struggled to contain San Diego’s forward tandem of Earlington and Williams Jr. (10 points each) for much of the first half, and the Toreros engineered an 8-0 run to take a 28-21 edge with 5:34 remaining. But FGCU clawed back – with Catto drilling a 3 and senior guard Cyrus Largie (Miramar, Fla.) banking home a layup to pull to within three points before another late San Diego flurry dealt FGCU a 32-27 Halftime deficit.

Whatever sluggishness FGCU displayed in the first 20 minutes quickly evaporated after the senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind.), Anderson and Catto each canned 3s to make it 36-36. The long-range barrage continued minutes later, as Johnston spun down a 3 to give FGCU a 41-40 lead with 15:27 remaining.

Johnston again negated a 5-0 Toreros burst with a long-range 3 at the 13:23 mark in the second half to make it 46-46, and then made two more treys just inside the halfway point of the second half to tie it at 55.

A 3:13 FGCU scoring drought allowed San Diego to open up a 65-55 lead with 7:19 to play, but the Eagles weren’t ready to board the flight home quite yet. A 3 from senior guard Dahmir Bishop (Philadelphia, Pa.) whittled the deficit to 70-67 at the 3:18 mark and Weir drove the lane for a layup 24 seconds later to make it 70-69. FGCU had two chances to tie it up in the final two minutes, but a blocked shot and a turnover proved too much to overcome.

“The last seven minutes we could have packed it in, and we didn’t,” Chambers said. “We had a couple chances there in the last minute or so, and that was the difference. We have experienced a lot of learning, growing, and teaching on this trip – and it will benefit us when we get to conference play. I’ m excited about it all and about this group.”

The Eagles return to Southwest Florida for the 2022-23 home opener, playing Ave Maria at 6 pm Sunday at Alico Arena. Sunday’s home opener is FGCU’s only game at home in the month of November.

