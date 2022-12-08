Men’s Basketball Falls On The Road To UNLV

Next Game: Saint Francis 12/11/2022 | 5:00 PM HT Spectrum Sports ESPN Honolulu December 11 (Sun) / 5:00 PM HT Saint Francis History

HENDERSON, Nev. – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team played on the road for the first time this season, falling to UNLV, 77-62, Wednesday night at the Dollar Loan Center. The Rainbow Warriors dropped to 5-3 with their second straight loss, while the Runnin’ Rebels remained undefeated on the season at 9-0.

UNLV, which never trailed in the game, used an explosive spurt late in the first half to gain separation and held off a scrappy Rainbow Warriors Rally in the second half. While the game was technically deemed a neutral site affair, the Rebels won for the 12th time in 14 meetings between the teams in Las Vegas.

Kamaka Hepa led UH with 15 points and added six rebounds. After missing UH’s last game, Beon Riley returned to action and provided a huge boost off the bench. The sophomore scored a career-best 12 points and tied his career-best with eight rebounds. The sophomore’s energetic play helped UH rally, as it did Harry Rouhliadeff who scored all nine of these points in the second half.

UH stayed with UNLV in the first 15 minutes of the game with some gritty defense. It was just a 24-18 lead with just under six minutes left in the first half, but the Rebels went on a 17-4 run to close the half to take a commanding 41-22 lead at the break. UH shot just 28 percent in the first frame, including just 2-of-14 on three-pointers. The ‘Bows also committed nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

The Rainbow Warriors didn’t give in and made a push in the second half. UH cut the deficit to just eight, 54-46, on a Rouhliadeff three-pointer with nine minutes left. However, UNLV enjoyed another scoring surge, highlighted by eight straight points by Luis Rodrigues, to put the game away. Rodrigues led the Rebels with 18 points, while Justin Webster added 13 points off the bench against his former team.

UH allowed its most points of the year against and committed a season-high 18 turnovers against a UNLV Squad that leads the Nation in turnovers forced. But the ‘Bows did limit the Rebels to just 38 percent shooting and was near even (42-40) on the backboards.

UH now returns to the island to play six straight home games, starting with a non-conference matchup versus Saint Francis on Sunday, Dec. 11. Tipoff is 5:00 pm at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

