Men’s Basketball Falls on the Road to No. 7 Rochester, 76-64

Next Game: Hamilton College 1/2/2023 | 4 p.m Jan. 02 (Mon) / 4 pm Hamilton College History

ROCHESTER, NY – The Ithaca College men’s basketball team fell to No. 7 University of Rochester, 76–64 in a tough battle on Wednesday night. The Bombers overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half, but the Yellow Jackets pulled away late to hold on for the win.

Zach Warech and Luka Radovich each got a basket to start the scoring, and Warech drained a three for an early 7–0 lead in the first two minutes of the game. The Yellow Jackets fought back to a 13–13 score with just under 12 minutes left in the half. Tristan Wennersten hit a big three to put the Bombers back in front, but Andrew Jackson responded with a three to even the score once again.

From there, the Yellow Jackets went on an 8–0 scoring run to put Rochester ahead 24–16. The Bombers brought the game back with just under five minutes left, but the Yellow Jackets ended the half with a 10–0 scoring run in the final four minutes to make the score 38–24.

The Yellow Jackets got their biggest lead of the game making the score 40–24 in the first minute of the second half. Down 44–31 with 15:07 left, two free throws by Warech and a three by Radovich got the Bombers back within single digits. That sparked a 12–0 run, making the score 44–43 in favor of Rochester.

Rochester ended a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought and got back to a six-point lead with 9:43 left to play. Consecutive three-pointers by Liam Spellman and Radovich tied the game at 53–53.

The Yellow Jackets got back to work, going on an 8–0 scoring run to make the score 61–53 with 6:05 left to play. Another Spellman three brought the Bombers within five points, but the Yellow Jackets responded with the next three points to regain its eight-point lead. The Yellow Jackets edged away late, holding on for a 76–64 win.

The Bombers move to a 4–4 record on the season, finishing play in the 2022 year. The Bombers return to action in Ben Light Gymnasium on January 2 for a 4 pm tipoff, hosting Hamilton College in its last non-conference game of the season.