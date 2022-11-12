Men’s Basketball Falls In Season Opener To #3 Houston At The Veterans Classic

Next Game: Lafayette 11/14/2022 | 7:00 PM Nov. 14 (Mon) / 7:00 PM Lafayette History

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Saint Joseph’s Erik Reynolds II scored a team-high 17 points as the Hawks opened their 2022-23 season with an 81-55 loss to #3 Houston on Friday evening at Alumni Hall in the opening game of the Veterans Classic.

How It Happened

• The Cougars opened the contest with a 12-2 run, before a three-pointer by St. Joe’s Cameron Brown made it 12-5.

• Houston pushed ahead 34-11, but a 7-0 run by the Hawks made it 34-18 as Rasheer Fleming finished the run with a three-pointer at 4:08.

• Saint Joseph’s finished the half outscoring the Cougars 16-15 over the final six minutes.

• Behind an 11-3 run capped by free throws from Kacper Klaczek, the Hawks cut Houston’s lead to 53-39 with 10:59 to play.

• The Cougars responded with a 14-3 run and would not allow Saint Joseph’s to get any closer from there.

Inside The Boxscore

• Reynolds was 6-11 from the field and added a rebound.

• Fleming finished with nine points and seven rebounds in his collegiate debut.

• Klaczek grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with six points.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s opens the home portion of its schedule on Monday as the Hawks host Lafayette at 7 pm

Follow the Saint Joseph’s men’s basketball team on Instagram and Twitter and like the Hawks on Facebook.