Men’s Basketball falls in MEC opener

Wheeling, W.Va. – On a frigid Saturday afternoon, the Wheeling University Men’s Basketball team (1-3,0-1) and Notre Dame college kept the gym hot in a high scoring battle that saw the Cardinals fall 71-91. Wheeling saw three players hit double digits in points.

In the first half, the Falcons got on the board hitting the first points of the game with a three pointer, but the Cardinals would respond just second later after Brent Price was fouled on a fastbreak. Price made one of the two free throws. As the half continued, Notre Dame got out to a 19-3 lead, with 13 minutes remaining. But a three pointer by William Gabbert and a free throw from SJ Hutchinson, the Cardinals were able to catch momentum. By the time there were five minutes remaining in the first half, Wheeling had cut Notre Dame’s lead to 22-29. This was short, as the Falcons got another run, ending the half at a score of 46-26, Notre Dame.

The second half was an Offensive explosion from the Cardinals, nearly doubling their first half points. Wheeling was led by Marcus Johnson, who had 16 points, 1 assist and 1 steal. Johnson scored the Cardinals first bucket of the half with a layup, not even 30 seconds into the period. On Wheeling’s next possession, John Korte hit a three, Assisted by Price. This cut the score to 31-49. As the period continued, Wheeling would get a 15-5 run, bringing it within eight. Three pointers from Zion Suddeth and Price, sparked the flurry of points, leaving a score of 60-72, Falcons with 5:25 remaining. The Cardinals would score 11 more points in the evening but would fall short, 71-91.

Despite the loss, Wheeling showed flashes of offensive production. Johnson(16), Korte(14), and Hutchinson(14) each had double digit points. Korte was able to etch his first double-double of the season, by also grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior forward Andrew Taylor had a strong defensive performance, recording three steals.

The Cardinals look to bounce back Tuesday evening at 7:30 PM against fellow MEC member, Alderson Broaddus University. This will be Wheeling’s second home performance of the season. 7-3 in their last ten matchups against the Battlers, the Cardinals aim to be victorious once again and remain undefeated at home.