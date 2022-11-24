Men’s Basketball Falls in Cross-County Contest

Next Game: at the Grand Canyon 11/26/2022 | 5:00 p.m. PT ESPN+ WaveCasts Nov. 26 (Sat) / 5:00 pm PT at Grand Canyon

LOS ANGELES, California – Sophomore Houston Mallette and senior Jan Zidek led the Pepperdine men’s basketball team with 13 points apiece, but the Waves could not overcome the 19th-ranked UCLA Bruins in Pauley Pavilion, falling 100-53.

The Waves (4-2) had 17 total turnovers in a contest that was close early at the start. Maxwell Lewis contributed 10 points and six rebounds, including the first points of the game for Pepperdine. Mallette was the team’s leading rebounder, grabbing eight boards and dishing two assists.

Mallette tied the school record for consecutive games with a made three-point shot at 32, previously held by Terrance Johnson in 2003-04.

BIG WAVES

Sophomore guard Houston Mallette (Alameda, Calif./Pacifica Christian HS) finished with 13 points, all coming in the first half. He made 3-of-8 three-point attempts, extending his streak to 32 consecutive games with a three-point shot, tying the school record. The sophomore guard also finished with eight rebounds, a team high.

Senior forward Jan Zidek (Prague, Czech Republic) amassed 13 points and two rebounds. His father, George, starting center of the 1995 UCLA Championship team, was recognized during the game.

Sophomore forward Maxwell Lewis (Las Vegas, Nev./AZ Compass Prep) marked 10 points– shooting 50 percent from the field– and six boards, adding one block and one steal defensively.

Sophomore guard Mike Mitchell Jr (San Jose, Calif./Arch Bishop Mitty HS) had eight points – five of which came in the second half – two assists, a rebound, and a steal.

PLAY-BY-PLAY

The Waves started off strong, taking a 14-12 lead in the first 10 minutes of play of the first half off of a Mallette jumper, but the Bruins proved too much defensively after going on a 13-0 run to make it 31-18 in favor of the Bruins. Pepperdine was led in the first by Mallette with 13 points and five boards, followed by Zidek with five points and two rebounds.

In the second half, Pepperdine never found its footing as UCLA went on a run expanding the lead early on. Lewis scored six second-half points and grabbed four more rebounds than in the first period, putting his totals at 10 points and six rebounds. Zidek worked inside for eight more points to finish with 13.

KEY STATS

In the first half, the Waves shot 33.3% from three-point range in comparison to UCLA’s 30 percent.

Pepperdine was without a starting center Carson Basham (Phoenix, Ariz./AZ Compass Prep), but scored 16 points in the paint as a team.

UP NEXT

Pepperdine will travel to Phoenix, Ariz. on Saturday, November 26 to take on the Grand Canyon on the Lopes’ home court. Tip-off will be at 5 pm PT, as the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Veteran play-by-play man Al Epstein will have the call on WaveCasts as well.