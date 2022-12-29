Men’s basketball falls in close one at Northwestern

Next Game: Penn 1/2/2023 | 7:00 p.m ESPN+ Jan. 02 (Mon) / 7:00 pm Penn History

EVANSTON, Ill. – In a game that featured 14 lead changes, the Brown men’s basketball team took the Big Ten’s Northwestern down to the wire in a 63-58 setback Thursday afternoon in Illinois.

“We certainly gave ourselves a chance with how well we defended Northwestern,” head Coach Mike Martin ’04 said. “And, at times, our offense was very good – we just weren’t as consistent offensively as we needed to be for the entire game. Their defense obviously had a good amount to do with our struggles.”

Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears with 17 points and three assists. Paxson Wojcik had a team-high in both rebounds (8) and assists (4) to go with his 13 points. Nana Owusu-Anane finished with eight points and three boards, while Malachi Ndur had seven and five.

Northwestern recorded the first six points of the game, but Lilly answered back with two straight threes to tie the game at six early on. On the next Brown possession, Lilly found Owusu-Anane for an 8-6 lead, the Bears’ first of the game, at 15:14 of the first.

After the Wildcats edged back in front, a three by Wojcik gave the lead back to Brown at 14-13. Perry Cowan followed with his first three of the game to give the Bears a four-point advantage at 17-13 at 11:02, which would prove to be their largest of the game.

The two sides exchanged the lead six more times in the first half. The final time came with just three seconds left on the clock as Ndur found a cutting Owusu-Anane for a dunk. The Bears would take the 31-30 lead into halftime.

In total, there were 11 lead changes in the first half, during which Brown shot 50% from the field and 66.7% from three. During the first 20 minutes, the Bears’ defense held Northwestern to a 36.7% mark from the field and just 16.7% from deep.

The Wildcats would take the lead back to open the second half following a three-point play at 18:37 to lead 33-32. The Bears would edge back in front for the final time less than a minute later off a layup from Ndur.

Northwestern went on to retake the lead at the 16:22 mark and would hold on for the remainder of the contest. They stretched the lead out to 11 with 9:22 to play, but the Bears would not give up and pulled back within five three separate times. The last of which came on a three by Wojcik as the final buzzer sounded.

It was the seventh time in the last eight games that the Bears’ defense held its opponents to 63 or less.

Brown now turns his attention to Ivy League play. The Bears host Penn this Monday, Jan. 2 at 7 pm to open the conference portion of their schedule.

