Men’s Basketball Falls at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team fell to the Western Illinois University Leathernecks 90-72 on Saturday at Western Hall.

Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (5-4) with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from behind the arc. Junior CJ Jackson scored 10 points with three rebounds and two assists. Junior Ahren Freeman scored seven points with seven rebounds.

Trenton Massner led the Leathernecks (4-4) with 25 points, six assists and three steals. Isaiah West scored 18 points with five rebounds and three steals. Vuk Stevanic scored 15 points with six rebounds and five assists. Alec Rosner scored 11 points with three rebounds and four assists.

Johnson hit a pair of early baskets as the Vaqueros were within 7-4. The Leathernecks scored the next eight points before a Johnston jumper and a 3 by Graduate student Dima Zdor brought the Vaqueros within 15-9.

The Leathernecks scored the next five points to go up 11 before the Vaqueros went on an 8-3 run, capped by a 3-point play by junior Daylen Williams to pull within 23-17 Midway through the first half.

The Vaqueros were still within six at 28-22. The Leathernecks went on a 9-0 run to go up 15 before a Johnston 3, a dunk by the sophomore John Shanu II and a Johnston free throw made the score 37-28.

The Leathernecks, however, scored the final five points of the half and led by double figures for the rest of the game.

UTRGV visits Houston Christian on Saturday at 7 pm on ESPN+.

