Men’s Basketball Falls at Vermont Thursday Night, 66-45

Burlington, VT – The University of Maine men’s basketball team fell at the Vermont Catamounts on Thursday night, 66-45.

The Black Bears grabbed the early lead on the night as Kellen Tynes hit the opening bucket, a turn-around jumper from the free throw line.

The Catamounts took the lead at 16:34 before the Black Bears retook the lead for their largest amount, five points at 10-5.

Vermont retook the lead following an 8-0 run to take the lead back.

The Catamounts pushed their lead to double-digits heading into the final media timeout of the first half as they led 28-18.

Maine went into the half trailing in the contest, 33-20.

LeChaun DuHart led the Black Bears in scoring in the first half as he had six points on a pair of three pointers.

Kellen Tynes and Ata Turgut both had four points in the opening half for the Black Bears.

TJ Hurley led all scorers in the first half as he had 11 points on a perfect three of three from the field, including two three-pointers and a pair of free throws.

Both sides started the second half off by trading a pair of buckets back and forth for the first five minutes of the first half.

Gedi Juozapaitis got his Offensive game going in a hurry in the second half as he buried back-to-back three-pointers to help the Black Bears cut into the deficit.

The Catamounts pushed their lead to over 20 points a few possessions later, a lead that they held for the rest of the contest.

The Black Bears turned in a much better second half on the night, scoring more points than they did in the opening half (25-20) and allowing fewer points on the defensive end (36-30).

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears in scoring on the night as he finished with 13 points.

LeChaun DuHart turned in a season-high in scoring on the night as he finished with 11 points, including three three-pointers.

Kellen Tynes turned in a solid all-around performance for the Black Bears as he finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Maine (6-12, 0-5 AE) Returns home for a pair of games at the Cross Insurance Center starting on Sunday, Jan. 22 as they take on Binghamton. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM

