Men’s Basketball Falls at UT Arlington

ARLINGTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team fell to the UT Arlington Mavericks 85-73 on Thursday at the College Park Center.

Senior Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros (10-9, 1-5 WAC) with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists. This was Johnson’s second-straight 30-point game and fourth of the season. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 14 points with three assists. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored 12 points on a career-high tying four 3-pointers. Graduate student Dima Zdor scored eight points with seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior CJ Jackson scored five points. Junior Daylen Williams finished with six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Aaron Cash led the Mavericks (7-13, 2-5 WAC) with 20 points. Montez Young Jr. scored 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Pedro Castro finished with 12 points.

The Vaqueros led 3-2 at the outset on a Johnson 3-pointer. Johnson scored the first seven Vaqueros points while keeping the team within 11-7 over the first four minutes.

Brashear hits the Vaqueros’ next two baskets, 3-pointers that made the score 13-10 and 20-13.

After the Mavericks pushed their lead to 25-13, Jackson used a 3-pointer and a layup to bring the Vaqueros back to within nine, first at 25-16 and then at 27-18.

The Mavericks scored the next five points before Johnson made two free throws and a layup to bring the Vaqueros within 32-22. The Mavericks, however, closed the first half on a 7-1 run to take a 39-23 lead.

Down 19 early in the second half, the Vaqueros used four 3-pointers – two by Johnston, one by Brashear, and one by Zdor – to go on a 14-7 run and pull within 52-40.

The Vaqueros were within 12 three more times in the next few minutes, including 61-49 on a Johnson jumper midway through the half, but the Mavericks went on a 13-5 run to go up 74-54.

The Vaqueros trailed 76-56 with 4:47 remaining when a Zdor layup sparked a 13-0 run to bring the Vaqueros within seven at 76-69 three minutes later, but the Mavericks responded with a 9-2 run to put the game is ice.

UTRGV visits Sam Houston on Saturday at 4:30 pm Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

