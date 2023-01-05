Men’s Basketball Falls at Rhode Island, 82-79

Next Game: Saint Joseph’s University 1/7/2023 | 2:00 PM WFUV (90.7 FM) Jan. 07 (Sat) / 2:00 PM Saint Joseph’s University

Kingston, RI – On this day in 1970, the Beatles had their last recording session at Abbey Road studios, a session that included “Long and Winding Road.” Well it was a long and winding road trip for the Fordham men’s basketball Squad Tonight as the visiting Rams went down big early, came back to make it a two-point game late, but fell 82-79 to the University of Rhode Island at the South County Health Court at the Ryan Center.

With the loss, Fordham falls to 12-3 overall, 0-2 in the Atlantic 10, while Rhode Island improves to 5-9 overall, 1-1 in the conference.

Grad student guard Darius Quisenberry led all scorers in the game with a season-high 33 points, shooting 9-for-16 from the field, and he added four assists while junior guard Antrell Charlton netted 13 points, with a 5-for-9 night from the field.

Fordham was down ten, 76-66, with 2:40 remaining but used a 10-2 run to make it a 78-76 game with 56 seconds on the clock. A Rhode Island layup with 30 seconds left bumped the Rhode Island lead to four and the closest Fordham would get was two, 81-79, on an Antrell Charlton three with one second remaining.

Fordham trailed by six at the break, 36-30, but Rhode Island used a 14-2 run early in the second half to take a 56-39 lead with 12:50 left.

Fordham responded with a 12-2 run to cut the Rhode Island lead to seven, 58-51, on a Quisenberry three Midway through the second.

Fordham would trail by seven three more times over the next 2:15, the final at 63-56 with 7:26 left.

The Fordham offense got off to a slow start at Rhode Island used a 12-1 run to turn a 13-6 advantage into a 25-7 lead Midway through the first half.

The Fordham offense then got on track as the visiting Rams scored ten unanswered points to cut the deficit to eight, 25-17, following an Abdou Tsimbila layup with 7:28 remaining.

Rhode Island got the lead back to eleven, 30-19, 1:28 later but a 9-0 Fordham run pulled the Rams to within two, 30-28, with 2:34 on the clock.

Rhode Island closed out the half with a 6-2 spurt to take a 36-30 lead at the break.

Takeaways

• After being held to two points against Davidson last week, his Lone non-double digit scoring game, Darius Quisenberry responded with a season-high 33 points.

• Abdou Tsimbila entered the game leading the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.4/game) but did not record a block for just the second game this season.

• Fordham fell for the first time this year when scoring more than 70 points.

• Former Ram Luke Devine was in attendance tonight.

• Former Fordham men’s basketball video coordinator Duane Woodward is an assistant at URI.

By the Numbers

11 – Free throws made by Darius Quisenberry a season-high.

12 – Rebounds for Abdou Tsimbila his fourth double-digit rebounding game.

33 – Points scored by Darius Quisenberry a season-high for the Rams (Quisenberry’s previous season-best was 25 which he did twice, most recently vs. Wagner)

What’s Next?

• The Rams continue the 2022-2023 Atlantic 10 season by hosting the Saint Joseph’s University Hawks in the historic Rose Hill Gym on Saturday, January 7, at 2:00 pm

• It will be the 59th meeting between Fordham and Saint Joseph’s on the hardwood.

• The Hawks lead the all-time series, which started in the 1919-20 season, 40-18, and have won eight of the past nine over the Rams.