Men’s Basketball Falls at No. 5 Williams, 72-58

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – In the first Little Three Showdown of the season, the Wesleyan men’s basketball team was defeated at No. 5 nationally-ranked Williams, 72-58. With the loss, the Cardinals fall to 2-5 while the Ephs remain undefeated at 7-0.

Feeding off the home crowd, Williams took a 17-4 lead just 4:05 into play, with Declan Porter’s three-pointer handing the Ephs a 13-point lead. Wesleyan worked their way back into it, cutting the margin down to seven with an 8-2 run of their own. Gabe Millstein ’23 hit from three that made it 19-12 Ephs with 12:39 left in the first half.

The Cardinals continued to press, forcing some Williams turnovers which translated into buckets on the other end including a Cole Bryant ’25 three that lowered what was once a 13-point deficit down to just four at 21-17.

That Bryant three, however, marked the closest Wesleyan would get to the lead for the remainder of the game as Williams went on a 17-8 run to close the half, leading 38-25 at the break.

The deficit hovered around 13 points for most of the early stages of the second half, but the Ephs mounted a 13-0 run in a span of just over three minutes that put the margin far out of reach.

Three-point shooting played a large role in the outcome as the Ephs went 8-for-17 (47.1 percent) while the Cardinals were just 6-for-28 (21.4 percent) for the game. Williams also went to the free throw line 23 times compared to nine for the Cardinals.

Leading the way for the Cardinals was Jared Langs ’25 who finished with a career-high 19 points, marking his second double-digit point total of the season and the fourth of his career. Preston McCox ’23 added 13 points while Nicky Johnson ’25 tallied six points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

A balanced Williams lineup Featured four in double figures while a fifth finished with nine points. Nate Karren led the way with 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Porter scored 16 while Spencer Spivy went for 14 points and Cole Prowitt-Smith tallied 11 with seven rebounds.

Wesleyan closes out the fall semester with a non-conference Showdown at Bridgewater State on Saturday, December 10 at Noon.