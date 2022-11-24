Men’s Basketball Falls at Missouri

Next Game: South Dakota 11/26/2022 | 2 p.m. ET Nov. 26 (Sat) / 2 pm ET South Dakota

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team fell to the University of Missouri 89-51 Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo.

The Chants (2-2) only shot 25 percent from the field in falling to the undefeated Tigers (6-0), who picked up their sixth win of the season.

Linton Brown came off the bench to lead CCU in scoring with 13 points. Jomaru Brown scored 12 points as the duo were the only two Chants to reach double digits. Jimmy Nichols also came off the bench and scored nine points.

The Chants’ third leading scorer Essam Mostafa was only able to score two points and Josh Uduje finished the game with eight points. Mostafa was averaging over 16 points per game and Uduje over 13 points per game going into the road contest.

CCU won the rebounding battle 46-40 with Mostafa hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds. It was the fourth time in as many games this season, that he has reached double digits in rebounds. Wilfried Likayi had nine rebounds to go with his five points.

The Tigers had three double-digit scorers led by Isiah Mosley’s game-high 23 points. D’Moi Hodge scored 18, while Kobe Brown added 17.

Missouri held a 45-32 lead at halftime, strengthened by a 15-0 run that pushed the Tigers’ lead from 16-11 to 31-11 with seven minutes left in the opening half.

CCU outscored Missouri 21-14 over the final seven minutes to cut into the host team’s lead. Linton Brown scored 11 first-half points, with Jomaru Brown and Nichols scoring seven points each.

Mostafa and Jomaru Brown were named to the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow All-Tournament Team.

CCU will be back home to host South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 pm ET at the HTC Center.

