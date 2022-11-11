Men’s Basketball Falls at Marquette in Season Opener

Next Game: Eastern Illinois 11/13/2022 | 2 p.m CMU Sports Properties Radio Network Nov. 13 (Sun) / 2 pm Eastern Illinois

MILWAUKEE, Wis.—Central Michigan opened its 2022-23 men’s basketball season with a 97-73 loss at Marquette Thursday evening at the Al McGuire Center. Central Michigan plays its first home game on Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Eastern Illinois. Tipoff is at 2 pm at McGuirk Arena.

Marquette shot 53.0 percent (35-66) from the floor and converted 13 3-pointers in the contest. The host Golden Eagles also received 56 points from their bench.

Three Central Michigan players— Jesse Zarzuela , Brian Taylor and Kevin Miller —all reached double figure scoring. Playing in his first CMU game after transferring from Coppin State, Zarzuela finished the evening with a team-high 17 points on 6-11 shooting and 4-7 3-point shooting, Taylor tied a career-high with 15 points on 6-8 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, while Miller contributed 14 points (5-9 shooting) and four assists while battling foul trouble all evening. Nicholas Pavrette grabbed a game and career-high 10 rebounds.

Marquette (2-0) took control with a 12-0 run midway through the first half. The run gave the Golden Eagles a commanding 29-11 lead at the 10-minute mark when Oso Ighodaro hit a layup, Sean Jones followed with a free throw, Stevie Miller hit back-to-back free throws, Olivier-Maxence Prosper hit back -to-back free throws and Mitchell hit a 3-pointer for the 18-point lead. Central Michigan’s Carrington McCaskill connected on a jumper to end the rally.

The host Golden Eagles shot a scorching 56.7 percent (17-30) in the first half and converted five 3-pointers. Leading Marquette was David Joplin, who scored a game-high 23 points while contributing 6-10 3-pointers, and Prosper, who finished with 13 points. Ben Gold and Chase Ross both finished with 11 points apiece, Ighodaro scored 10 points, and Tyler Kolek dished out 11 assists and scored eight points.

Central Michigan (0-1) shot 55.6 percent (15-27) in the second half but committed 22 turnovers in the game. Miller, a preseason Second Team All-MAC selection, played only 22 minutes in the contest and picked up his fourth foul with 15 minutes to play.

The Chippewas went on a 10-2 run late in the second half. Before the break, Central Michigan battled back with a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 18 points at Halftime (47-29). At the half, Taylor led CMU with 10 points, Zarzuela had eight points on two 3-pointers, and Pavrette had nine rebounds.

Central Michigan dropped to 0-2 all-time vs. Marquette.