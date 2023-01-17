Men’s Basketball Falls at Lycoming 77-66

Next Game: DeSales University 1/18/2023 | 6 P.M Jan. 18 (Wed) / 6 PM DeSales University History

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (January 15, 2023) – Sophomore Jack Spellman had 21 points and nine rebounds, but the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s basketball team was unable to overcome a sluggish start in falling to Lycoming College 77-66 Sunday in a MAC Freedom Matchup at Lamade Gymnasium.

Junior Mike Goodall had 20 points for his third career game with 20 or more points and senior Brett Bischopping had eight points and four boards for the Ducks, who dropped their second straight in falling to 8-8 on the year and to 5-2 in conference play.

Dyson Harward had a double-double with 14 points and 10 boards and Mo Terry matched Spellman with 21 points for Lycoming, who won its third straight to improve to 10-6 on the year and to 5-2 in league play. With a 3-pointer early in the second half, Harward became the 33rd player in Lycoming’s men’s basketball history to reach 1,000 career points.

Hot shooting helped Lycoming build a 12-point Halftime lead. Lycoming shot 13 of 29 from the floor over the first 20 minutes, but within that number was a 10 for 19 (52.6%) performance from behind the arc, as the Warriors only had three baskets from inside the 3-point line in the first half

Spellman began the game with a highlight play, blocking a dunk attempt by DeAundre Manuel after Lycoming won the opening tip. Spellman would then feed Bischoping for a layup for the first basket of the game. The Westfield, New Jersey native had seven points, four boards and a pair of assists in the first half.

After a Goodall jumper by Drew Stevens at six, Lycoming hit three straight 3-pointers in a 67-second span to jump in front by nine. The Warriors would swell their lead to 17 before the Ducks began to chip away late in the opening period. Goodall began the run with a driving layup and a Spellman triple brought the Ducks back to within 12.

A 9-2 run to start the second half brought the Ducks within five with Spellman and Goodall combining for all nine points. However, Brendon Blackson hit another three for Lycoming to push the lead back to eight and Harward’s milestone basket increased the lead to double figures.

An 8-0 run for the Ducks again made it a two-possession game Midway through the second half, but a 9-3 run pushed Lycoming’s lead back to double-digits.

The Ducks nearly shot 50% from the floor in the second half – 12 for 28 – a number that included a 5 for 8 performance (62.5%) from behind the arc.

Lycoming won the battle of the boards 42-30, which included a 19-13 edge on the Offensive glass. Lycoming converted its 19 Offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.

Spellman finished with three blocks and continues to lead the MAC Freedom with 3.6 blocks per game.

Senior Conor Coffey led the team with two steals and four assists.

The Ducks matched a season high by shooting 83.3% (15 for 18) from the free throw line.

Goodall was a perfect 3 for 3 from behind the arc.

Men’s Basketball hosts DeSales University on Jan. 18 inside Canavan Arena for a key MAC Freedom matchup.

The Ducks are 2-5 all-time against the Bulldogs, but the teams have split the last four meetings.

