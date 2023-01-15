Men’s Basketball Falls At Harvard On Saturday

Cambridge, Mon.- Columbia men’s basketball dropped a 73-51 contest at Harvard on Saturday afternoon from Lavietes Pavilion.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions with 15 points, all coming in the second half. Zine Eddine Bedri also cracked double figures, pouring in 10 points and leading Columbia with six rebounds. Harvard’s Chris Ledlum posted a game-high 23 points to pace The Crimson’s offense that went 30-61 from the field (49.2%). The Ivy League’s second-leading scorer also pulled in 10 rebounds, notching a double-double for the second straight game.

Columbia’s shooting struggles continued, as the Lions shot 16-58 on the floor (27.6%). The Lions (6-13, 1-3) continued to make free throws at a high percentage, going 14-16 from the line. De La Rosa, Bedri, and Zavian McLean made all their foul shots.

Harvard (11-7, 2-2) controlled the tempo in the opening 20 minutes and closed out the first half on a 10-0 run, taking a 36-18 lead into the half. The Crimson never let up, leading for more than 37 minutes. Columbia came out in the second half and made four of its five three-pointers in the final frame. Avery Brown buried both Threes he attempted in the half, but it wasn’t enough to shorten the margin.

Columbia is back in action on Monday when Cornell visits Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium. Tip is set for 12 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and SNY. Tickets can be purchased here.

Postgame notes:

– Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa has now scored double figures for the second game in a row, giving him 13 such games on the season and 26 for his career.