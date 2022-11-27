Men’s Basketball Falls at H-SC in ODAC Opener, 92-76

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – The Washington and Lee University men’s basketball team fell 92-76 to Hampden-Sydney College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener on Sunday afternoon.

The Generals (4-2, 0-1 ODAC) took the lead twice in the first minute by answering the Tigers (3-3, 1-0) with a Sam Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) three and Robert DiSibio (Sandy Hook, Conn. / Newtown) jumper but would not own the advantage on the scoreboard following the 18:04 mark for the rest of the contest.

The home team led in the league game for all but one minute and thirteen seconds and owned a 53-36 advantage at the half. Today’s win allowed H-SC to snap a six-game losing skid, that dated back to the 2016-2017 season, to the Blue and White.

DiSibio notched a game-best 28 points for the visitors and needed to provide an expanded scoreline due to the H-SC defense locking off Jack d’Entremont (Bryn Mawr, Pa. / Radnor), the current ODAC Player of the week. The guard was held to zero points and was only able to record two field goal attempts during his 29 minutes of play on the court.

The best scoring streak for the Tigers came in the first half, a 9-0 run early with 14:10 on the clock and the Generals posted a 6-point run to close out the contest at the 1:33 mark late in the final stanza.

Hampden-Sydney clocked the largest lead of the afternoon, 21 points, with just under six minutes left to play and was able to score 26 points off turnovers.

DiSibio posted his 28 points off of eight field goals, four of which were long-range buckets, and went 8-of-9 from the line. They grabbed 10 boards to post a double-double.

Jack Lewis (Rockville, Md. / Sidwell Friends) added 15 points, three triples and three from short range, and a pair of steals.

Wise (Winchester, Va. / Handley) contributed 10 points with four helpers and seven rebounds.

All five starters for the Tigers hit double-digits in scoring with Joasiah Hardy leading the way with 17. Adam Brazil nearly posted a double-double for H-SC with 16 points and eight assists.

The two squads split the 30 student-athletes who saw action on the court in the ODAC opener.

Next, W&L will host Eastern Mennonite University on Wednesday evening, scheduled for a 7:30 tip-off in the night-cap of an ODAC basketball double-header. The Women’s team will host Hollins at 5 pm



-Generalssports.com-