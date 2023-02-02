Men’s Basketball Falls at Bryant Wednesday Night, 71-53

Box Score Smithfield, RI – The University of Maine men’s basketball team had their winning streak snapped on Wednesday night by the Bryant Bulldogs, 71-53.

Bryant got off to a hot start as they scored the opening 10 points on the night.

The Black Bears would settle in quickly after the initial scoring burst by the Bulldogs as Maine scored the following seven points to make it a 10-7 game.

The Bulldogs moved their lead back to double digits with 8:12 remaining in the first half off of an Antwan Walker layup.

The Black Bears locked down on the defensive end as the half neared its end as they forced three turnovers in four possessions to cut into the Bulldogs lead and make it a two-point contest with 2:55 remaining, 28-26. Jaden Clayton , Kellen Tynes and Fofo Adetogun forced the turnovers.

Kellen Tynes knocked down a corner three-pointer to make it a one-point game heading into the half.

Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish led the Black Bears on the Offensive end of the floor as he was a perfect three of three from the field, good for eight points as he hit a pair of threes.

Jaden Clayton turned in a solid opening half as he scored five points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists.

Charles Pride led all scorers in the first half as he scored 11 for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs came out in the second half and pushed their lead back to double digits as they scored the first 14 points in the half to make it a 42-29 game.

The Black Bears got on the score board in the second half as Peter Filipovity hit a free throw at 13:48.

The Bulldogs held onto their double-digit lead throughout the second half as they snapped the Black Bears three-game winning streak on Wednesday night, 71-53.

Ja’Shonté Wright-McLeish finished the night with a team-high 11 points on four of five shooting.

Jaden Clayton finished with seven points, six rebounds and six assists. Kellen Tynes finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Reputation. (9-13, 3-6 AE) return to Orono to face off against the UMBC Retrievers on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 PM

