Men’s Basketball Falls 66-50 to Saint John’s

SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s basketball team lost to Saint John’s on Tuesday night by a score of 66-50. The Gusties drop to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC while the Johnnies improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the league.

The Gusties held an early 5-2 lead on a Spencer Swanson (So., Waconia) three-pointer, but the Johnnies responded with a 9-2 run over the next three minutes and gained the lead for good. Adam Biewen (Jr., Golden Valley) cut the lead to three (19-16) with a three-pointer with 8:40 left in the first half, but again the Johnnies answered with a 14-5 run to close out the half up 33-21.

Saint John’s shot 44.8 percent in the opening 20 minutes while the Gusties were limited to 36.4 percent.

The visitors increased their lead by as much as 21 points at 59-38 with 9:11 left in the game. Gustavus made a run at it to cut the lead down to 12 points at 60-48 over the next six minutes, but the margin was too large to overcome.

As he had done all season, Swanson led the offense with 21 points from 7-of-17 shooting. Swanson added a team-high five rebounds and three blocks. Biewen was next with 12 points and five boards as well.

Saint John’s won the rebound battle 35-22.

Gustavus travels to Concordia on Saturday for a 2 pm conference matchup.