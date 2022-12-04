Men’s Basketball Faces UCLA in Los Angeles

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball plays their first conference road game on Sunday, taking on UCLA in Los Angeles.

Game Info

When: Sunday, December 4

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM

HEAD TO HEAD

UCLA leads the series 90-40, while Oregon has won the last four in a row.

» Coach Altman is 14-9 against the Bruins.

» Altman Secured his 700th career win against #3 UCLA last season in LA

» UO completed the season sweep with a 68-63 win over #12 UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena.

PAC-12 OPENER

Oregon stared conference play with a 74-60 win over WSU, improving to 10-1 at home vs. WSU under Coach Altman.

» N’Faly Dante tied his career high with 22 points, netting a career-best 11 field goals.

» Will Richardson (17 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl) scored 15+ for the third game in a row, tying a season-best with 8 assists.

» Rivaldo Soares more than doubled his career high in assists with 7, grabbing 5 rebounds along with 8 points.

» Tied at the half, UO outscored WSU by 14 in the second, forcing 17 turnovers on the night and scoring 52 points in the paint.

» The 16 assists were a season-best for the Ducks.