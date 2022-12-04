Men’s Basketball Faces UCLA in Los Angeles
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men’s basketball plays their first conference road game on Sunday, taking on UCLA in Los Angeles.
Game Info
When: Sunday, December 4
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM
HEAD TO HEAD
UCLA leads the series 90-40, while Oregon has won the last four in a row.
» Coach Altman is 14-9 against the Bruins.
» Altman Secured his 700th career win against #3 UCLA last season in LA
» UO completed the season sweep with a 68-63 win over #12 UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena.
PAC-12 OPENER
Oregon stared conference play with a 74-60 win over WSU, improving to 10-1 at home vs. WSU under Coach Altman.
» N’Faly Dante tied his career high with 22 points, netting a career-best 11 field goals.
» Will Richardson (17 pts, 8 ast, 3 stl) scored 15+ for the third game in a row, tying a season-best with 8 assists.
» Rivaldo Soares more than doubled his career high in assists with 7, grabbing 5 rebounds along with 8 points.
» Tied at the half, UO outscored WSU by 14 in the second, forcing 17 turnovers on the night and scoring 52 points in the paint.
» The 16 assists were a season-best for the Ducks.
TEAM WIN OVER VILLANOVA
UO defeated Villanova 74-67 on 11/27, led by Quincy Guerrier with 21 points and Will Richardson with 19.
» Guerrier tied his career high with six three pointers, grabbing eight rebounds.
» Richardson dished out eight assists with 19 points in 39:14.
» Gabe Reichle made his first career start and grabbed a career-best six rebounds