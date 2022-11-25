Men’s Basketball Faces Quick Turnaround Against Siena Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ole Miss will face a quick turnaround for the first semifinal of the ESPN Events Invitational, when the Rebels square off against Siena on Friday morning. Tipoff is set for 10 am CT live on ESPN2.

At 5-0, the Rebels are off to their best start since beginning the 2013-14 season 6-0. The Tilt Tomorrow morning between Ole Miss and Siena will be the first ever matchup between the two schools, with a trip to Sunday’s Championship game on the line.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 0-0 SEC)

Head Coach: Kermit Davis • 5th Season at Ole Miss (69-61) • 538-324 career record (28th Season)

Siena Saints (3-2, 0-0 MAAC)

Head Coach: Carmen Maciariello • 4th Season at Siena (50-31) • 50-31 career record (4th Season)

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Rich Hollenberg

Colour: Chris Spatola

BE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: So Savoie

Colour: Marc Dukes

MOVING ON

The Rebels won their first-round matchup against Stanford, 72-68, behind a superb career day from freshman Amaree Abram (26 points), as well as two additional strong outings from Jaemyn Brakefield (17 points) and Jayveous McKinnis (15 points).

ABOUT THE ESPN EVENTS INVITATIONAL

Ole Miss is ready to roll for three games at The Most Magical Place on Earth at the 2022 ESPN Events Invitational, held Nov. 24-27 at the State Farm Field House at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex located at Disney World. The Invitational will feature 12 total games across three days of action, with each team playing in one game per day and advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated throughout will face off in a Championship Matchup on Sun., Nov. 27. All games will air on the ESPN family of networks, with the Sunday Championship game slated for ESPN at 12:30 pm CT.

MEET THE FIELD

Florida State • 1-5

Series History: Florida State leads, 3-1

Head Coach: Leonard Hamilton (396-247, 21st Year)

Memphis • 2-2

Series History: Memphis leads, 28-15

Head Coach: Penny Hardaway (86-45, 5th Year)

Nebraska • 3-2

Series History: Ole Miss leads, 2-1

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg (27-69, 4th Year)

Oklahoma • 4-1

Series History: Science, 2-2

Head Coach: Porter Moser (23-17, 2nd Year)

Seton Hall • 4-1

Series History: Seton Hall leads, 1-0

Head Coach: Shaheen Holloway (4-1, 1st Year)

Siena • 3-2

Series History: Never met

Head Coach: Carmen Maciariello (50-31, 4th Year)

Stanford • 2-3

Series History: Ole Miss leads, 1-0

Head Coach: Jerod Haase (100-93, 7th Year)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Game 1 • 11/24, 10 AM CT • ESPN2

Siena def. Florida State, 80-63

Game 2 • 11/24, 12:30 PM CT • ESPNU

Ole Miss def. Stanford, 72-68

Game 3 • 11/24, 4 PM CT • ESPN

Oklahoma def. Nebraska, 69-56

Game 4 • 11/24, 6:30 PM CT • ESPNews

Seton Hall def. Memphis, 70-69

Game 5 • 11/25, 10 AM CT • ESPN2

Siena vs. Ole Miss

Game 6 • 11/25, 12:30 PM CT • ESPNews

Florida State vs. Stanford

Game 7 • 11/25, 4:30 PM CT • ESPNews

Nebraska vs. Memphis

Game 8 • 11/25, 7 PM CT • ESPN2

Oklahoma vs. Seton Hall

Game 9 • 11/27, 10 AM CT • ESPNU

5th Place Game

Game 10 • 11/27, 12:30 PM CT • ESPN

Championship Game

Game 11 • 11/27, 4 PM CT • ESPN2

3rd Place Game

Game 12 • 11/27, 6:30 PM CT • ESPNews

7th Place Game

LAST TIME OUT: vs. STANFORD (W, 72-68)

• Ole Miss never trailed, led by 37:36

• Rebels shot 50 percent overall, 60.7 percent in the second half

• Amaree Abram : 26 points, 12-18 FG, 2-2 3PT

• Most points by a Rebel freshman since Blake Hinson scored 26 at Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019

• Abram three-pointer with 27 seconds to go helped keep Cardinal at bay

• Jaemyn Brakefield : 17 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT

• Jayveous McKinnis : 15 points, 5 rebounds, 7-10 FG

