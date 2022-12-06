Men’s basketball faces Campbell on Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Returning to non-conference play for its next three games, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team opens the stretch on Wednesday versus Campbell inside the Ford Center. Tip is set for 7 pm CT with the Purple Aces Radio Network and ESPN+ having the coverage.

Last Time Out

– A Furious second-half Rally saw the Purple Aces trim a 20-point Halftime deficit to just six points before Northern Iowa fended off the challenge to take a 72-55 win on Saturday in Cedar Falls

– The Panthers took an 18-4 lead out of the gate and would lead for the duration of the contest

– Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led the way once again as he recorded 17 points

– Antoine Smith Jr. registered 10 points while playing over 32 minutes

Still in the Top Ten

– With his scoring average of 16.8 points per game, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. continues to lead the Aces while ranking 9th in the Missouri Valley Conference

– Scoring 25 points against Fairfield, Strawbridge reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time this season

– His top scoring output of the season saw him register 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting

– Over the last six games, he is averaging 17.8 points while shooting an 44.8% (39-for-87) from the field

– Since hitting four of his six 3-point attempts against Robert Morris, he has two of his last 11 from outside

Making the Start

– In his first start of the 2022-23 season, Antoine Smith Jr. scored 10 points and hauled in five rebounds at Northern Iowa

– For the first time this season, Smith has posted back-to-back double digit games as he totaled 12 against SIU and 10 at UNI

– Smith played a season-high 32:29 against the Panthers and hauled in five rebounds, his highest total since the opener at Miami

– He was a perfect 5-of-5 in the Valley opener against the Salukis on the way to his top scoring game of the season

Leading on the Boards

– Marvin Coleman II added seven more rebounds to his season tally at UNI and paces Evansville with an average of 6.4 per game

– His average is tied for 10th in the MVC and he has recorded 7 or more caroms in six of the ten games

– In the finale of the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic in Savannah, Marvin Coleman II recorded 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 steals

– He led the Aces in all three categories in the contest and is tied for 18th in the MVC with 2.5 assists/game

Scouting the Opponent

– Campbell enters Wednesday’s game with a 4-4 record after dropping their last contest at East Carolina by a 79-69 final on Friday

– It’s Nov. 27, the Camels picked up an 87-85 home overtime win over Stetson

– Ricky Clemons paces Campbell with 13.3 points per game while shooting 57.1% from outside

– Clemons also leads the team with 31 assists, 14 steals and 34.2 minutes per game

– Joshua Lusane (11.0 PPG), Jesus Carralero (10.6 PPG) and Anthony Dell’Orso (10.3 PPG) also average double figures

– Jay Pal is their leading rebounder with 7.1 per game