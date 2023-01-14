Men’s Basketball Ends Road Swing at Georgia State

ATLANTA – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team will end its current four-game road trip when the Chants face Georgia State University on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2:00 pm ET at the new Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta.

The Chants (8-8, 2-3 Sun Belt) are looking to pick up their second consecutive road win after defeating Old Dominion 67-66 Thursday evening. Georgia State (8-9, 1-4 Sun Belt) is looking to get back into the win column after dropping their past three games and four of their last five. The Panthers lost at home to Troy 65-53 on Thursday evening.

Linton Brown came off the bench and sparked the Chanticleers in their comeback win after trailing by 12 points with nine minutes left in the game. He scored a team-high 14 points, including knocking down three free throws with 1.4 seconds left for the game’s winning points. He is averaging 9.9 points per game and has a team-best 29 three-point field goals.

Essam Mostafa continues his run of double-double outings. He picked up his 11th of the season with a 13-point, 16-rebound effort at Old Dominion. He enters the game averaging 13.4 points per game and is among the conference and national leaders in rebounds averaging 10.6 per game. He is also now 41 points away from his 1,000th career point.

Josh Uduje is averaging 10.8 points per game and had a solid 12-point outing at Old Dominion. His field goal with just over three minutes left in the game cut ODU’s lead to 58-52 during CCU’s final push for the win.

Despite their recent struggles, the Panthers may be struggling, but they have some dangerous players led by Dwon Odom’s 14.5 points per game. Brenden Tucker is scoring at a 12.4 points per game clip, while Ja’Heim Hudson averages 10.2 points per game.

The game can be heard on WRNN Hot Talk 99.5 FM and can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both along with live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

