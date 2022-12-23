Men’s Basketball Ends Non-Conference Slate at Utah Tech

Next Game: at Eastern Illinois University 12/29/2022 | 7:30 p.m December 29 (Thu) / 7:30 p.m at Eastern Illinois University History

The Lindenwood men’s basketball team (5-8) dropped its final non-conference match of the season to Utah State (8-5) on Thursday by a final of 95-64 in St. George, Utah.

GAME OVERVIEW

The two teams went back-and-forth early on, as a three-pointer by Brandon Trimble brought the Lions to an 11-10 deficit at the 15:00 minute mark. Utah Tech found its groove and took a 24-10 advantage. Cam Burrell made a layup at the 5:57 mark of the opening half, but the Trail Blazers continued to generate points on the Offensive end. Utah Tech held a 52-24 lead at the half.

The Trail Blazers maintained their high production to build a 34-point lead by the first media timeout of the second frame. It was too much for the Lions to overcome in the 95-64 loss to Utah Tech on Thursday. Lindenwood ended its non-conference slate with an overall record of 5-8.

QUOTABLE

“Give a lot of credit to Utah Tech for a great game, as they played well in all areas,” said head coach Kyle Gerdeman . “I think this is a good learning experience and example for our group of how hard this level can be. Overall, we’ve had a fine non-conference, and a lot to look forward to as we return from the break and start OVC play.”

GAME LEADERS

Brandon Trimble (14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 4-of-8 3FG)

Keenon Cole (10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL)

Chris Childs (15 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST)

UP NEXT

The Lions will have a short break before visiting Eastern Illinois on Thursday, December 29 in Charleston, Ill. for 7:30 pm tipoff to begin OVC action.