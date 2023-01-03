Men’s Basketball Embarks On First Big West Road Trip

HONOLULU— The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team (11-3, 2-0 Big West) kicks off 2023 with its first Big West road games of the year when it travels to UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton. First up is UC San Diego on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 pm PT/5 pm HT.

UH is riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak, including a pair of home wins over UC Davis (74-66) and Cal Poly (57-48) to open up conference action. UCSD (6-8, 1-1) will host its first Big West home game after earning a road split last weekend which included an overtime win at Long Beach State and a loss at UC Santa Barbara.



HEAD COACH ERAN GANOTOverall record: 128-82 (9th season)

At Hawai’i: 125-80 (8th season)

ALL-TIME RECORD vs. UC SAN DIEGOOverall: UH leads, 4-0

In Honolulu: UH leads, 3-0

In La Jolla: UH leads, 1-0

Streak: Uh, 4

‘BOW BITS

UH plays its first true road game of the year when it travels to UC San Diego (Jan. 5).

The Rainbow Warriors lost its only other game on the Mainland this year versus UNLV (77-62) in a neutral site game Dec. 7 in Henderson, Nev.

The Rainbow Warriors are on a season-long six-game win streak, including a pair of home wins over UC Davis and Cal Poly to start Big West play.

The Tritons split on the opening weekend of the Big West with an overtime win at Long Beach State and a loss at UC Santa Barbara.

UH swept the season series with UCSD last year, including a 63-53 win in its first-ever visit to La Jolla.

Unlike last year, the games between the teams this year will count towards the conference standings.

A win by the ‘Bows on Thursday would match last year’s seven-game win streak.

The game at UCSD will be a Homecoming for Beon Riley who won a CIF Open Division Championship at nearby Cathedral Catholic.

who won a CIF Open Division Championship at nearby Cathedral Catholic. It will also be a return for Noel Coleman who played his freshman season at the University of San Diego of the WCC in 2019-20 before transferring to UH.

who played his freshman season at the University of San Diego of the WCC in 2019-20 before transferring to UH. Ryan Rapp’s father Tim was an All-American basketball player at UC San Diego and is in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame

UH is 5-5 in its first Big West road game of the season, including wins in each of the last four years.

UH leads the Big West and ranks 16th in the NCAA in scoring defense (59.7). UH also leads the Big West and ranks 12th in 3FG% defense (.276).

UH leads the Big West in blocks (4.2) and has nearly as many (59) through 14 games as they did all of last year (60).

The 48 points by Cal Poly in the last game was a season-low by a UH opponent and the least amount of points surrendered by UH since Dec. 1, 2019 vs. Hawaii Pacific (41) and the least amount against a Division I team since giving up 45 vs. Cal Poly on Jan. 10, 2018.

During its current win streak, UH has out-scored five of its six opponents in the second half.

In the five games they out-scored their opponents, the average scoring margin has been 10.8 points.

