Men’s Basketball Edges Past George Mason, 79-76

FAIRFAX, Va. – Saint Joseph’s Erik Reynolds II scored a game-high 30 points and the Hawks got double-doubles from Lynn Greer III and Ejike Obinna as they edged past George Mason, 79-76, on Sunday afternoon at EagleBank Arena.

How It Happened

• In a first half that featured 13 lead changes and five ties, George Mason opened a 30-26 advantage on a three-point play by Victor Bailey with 3:33 left in the period.

• Saint Joseph’s responded with five straight points, as Cameron Brown put the Hawks ahead 31-30 on a pair of free throws with under two minutes to go.

• An Offensive rebound and putback by Greer III with four seconds left in the half snapped a tie and gave St. Joe’s a 35-33 edge at halftime.

• A three-pointer by Greer III sparked a 6-0 run by the Hawks as Erik Reynolds II made it 52-46 with free throws at 14:20.

• Saint Joseph’s pushed ahead by nine, 60-51, but the Patriots answered, cutting the Hawks’ lead to 60-55 on a dunk by Josh Oduro.

• George Mason regained the lead behind a 13-2 run as a three-pointer by Justyn Fernandez made it 71-66 with 4:46 to play.

• Sparked by a Reynolds II layup, the Hawks answered with a 10-1 run as a bucket by Rasheer Fleming made it 76-72 with 1:42 to go.

• The Patriots cut their deficit to one, 77-76, on a Ronald Polite III basket with 24 seconds remaining.

• After a free throw by the Hawks made it 78-76, the Patriots had a chance to retake the lead on a three-pointer with four seconds remaining, only to have the ball hit short as Greer III grabbed the rebound and sealed the contest with a free throw at the other end.

Inside The Boxscore

• Reynolds went 9-18 from the field, 5-12 from behind the arc and 7-10 from the foul line for 30 points.

• For the second consecutive game, Greer III posted a double, pouring in 18 points to go with 11 rebounds, while adding four assists and two steals.

• Obinna finished with his first double-double of the season, and 10th of his career, scoring 15 points to go with a team-best 12 rebounds.

• The game featured 19 lead changes and 10 ties.

Up Next

Saint Joseph’s returns home to host Rhode Island on Wednesday at 7 pm

