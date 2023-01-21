Men’s Basketball Edged By UNCW At Home

STONY BROOK, NY – The Stony Brook men’s basketball team (7-13, 3-4 CAA) fell in a battle against the UNCW Seahawks (16-5, 6-3 CAA), 62-51, on Saturday afternoon at Island Federal Arena.

The Seawolves battled throughout a tough back-and-forth first half, in which they found themselves down 22-21 at the break. Stony Brook had three players score in the first half. Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished the first frame with eight points, Graduate center Keenan Fitzmorris had seven, and freshman guard Toby Onyekonwu scored six points.

In the early stages of the game, Graduate forward Frankie Policelli passed the ball across the court to Fitzmorris, who drained his fifth three pointer of the season.

Fitz does it all 😮‍💨 🌊🐺 x #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/UjVFmrc55N — Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) January 21, 2023

Stephenson-Moore led the way through the first 20 minutes. With just over eight minutes left in the first half, he used a screen from Fitzmorris and lost his defender before pulling up for a three pointer from straightaway.

Policelli started the second half with his first bucket of the game, but UNCW shifted the momentum the rest of the way. Senior guard Maleeck Harden-Hayes nailed four straight three pointers to go on a 12-0 run of his own and put the Seahawks up 34-23. Harden-Hayes finished the game with a career-high 31 points.

Onyekonwu provided the spark as the first man off the bench. After scoring six points in the first half, they started off the second frame strong. The freshman dribbled off a screen from Fitzmorris and pulled up for a long two pointer, with just under 16 minutes to go.

Toby’s putting in that work 💪 🌊🐺 x #CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/KrwpUwYGcm — Stony Brook Men’s Basketball (@StonyBrookMBB) January 21, 2023

Despite falling behind by 11 points in the second half, Stony Brook was able to cut it back to a five-point deficit late in the game. UNCW outlasted the Seawolves’ comeback.

STATS AND NOTES

Onyekonwu led the team in scoring with 11 points. It was the first time in his career leading the team in scoring in a game.

Stony Brook had three players score in double figures. Onyekonwu dropped 11 points, and Stephenson-Moore and Policelli each scored 10 points.

Stephenson-Moore scored in double figures for the 15th th straight game.

straight game. Policelli hauled in seven rebounds to lead the team. It was his 15th th -time this season leading the team in that category.

-time this season leading the team in that category. The Seawolves allowed just 22 points in the first half, which ties their season low for points allowed in a first half. Stony Brook also allowed 22 points in the first half to Northeastern on Dec. 31.

Stony Brook totaled 11 assists, while UNCW had six in the contest.

The game featured seven ties and 10 lead changes.

QUOTES FROM THE SEAWOLVES



NEXT UP

Stony Brook will hit the road for a two-game road trip in the state of Virginia, starting at William & Mary on Thursday, Jan. 26. Tip-off is set for 7 pm and the game will be broadcast live on FloHoops.

For an inside look at the Seawolves men’s basketball program, be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.