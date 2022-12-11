Men’s Basketball Earns Road Win at Houston Christian

HOUSTON – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s basketball team beat the Houston Christian University Huskies 95-82 on Saturday at Sharp Gym.

Sophomore Will Johnston led the Vaqueros (6-4) with 28 points while hitting a career-high tying four 3-pointers and going a career-best 12-for-13 from the foul line with five rebounds, four assists and a career-high two steals . Senior Justin Johnson scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting with four rebounds and four assists. Junior Ahren Freeman scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds, two assists, a season-high tying two steals and a career-high tying two blocks. Sophomore Sherman Brashear scored a season-high tying 14 points on a season-high 5-of-9 shooting, including a career-high tying 4-of-6 from behind the arc, with four rebounds and a career-high tying two steals. Graduate student Dima Zdor finished with seven points, a season-high 11 rebounds, and one block.

Bryce Long led the Huskies (3-8) with 26 points and two steals. Bonke Maring scored 18 points with six rebounds. Andrew King scored 14 points with five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The score was tied at 6 in the opening minutes when two free throws and a driving layup by Freeman sparked a 12-4 run to put the Vaqueros up 20-10.

The Huskies pulled within five before Johnston and Brashear hit back-to-back 3s as part of a 14-2 run to give the Vaqueros a 35-17 advantage.

The Vaqueros’ lead was cut to 15 late in the half when a pair of Johnston free throws, back-to-back Johnson baskets and a layup by freshman Isaiah Barganier made the score 49-26. The Huskies responded with a 10-1 run before the Vaqueros closed the half with a Johnson layup and a Johnston free to make the score 53-36.

The Vaqueros opened the second half on a 9-2 run to go up 62-38 on a Johnson layup. The Huskies followed with an 18-7 run to climb to within 69-56.

The Vaqueros pushed back, using an 8-2 run to go up 81-62 on a Johnson free throw with 7:45 remaining while maintaining their double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

UTRGV hosts Southwestern Christian at the UTRGV Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:30 pm as part of a doubleheader with the Women’s basketball team, which hosts St. Mary’s at 5 pm Tickets, which include admission to both games, are on sale now at UTRGVTickets. com. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag policy, details of which can be found at GoUTRGV.com/ClearBag. The party starts in Schlotzsky’s Vaquero Village at 4 pm

Fans unable to attend in person can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.

