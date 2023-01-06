Men’s Basketball Eagles Look to Continue Home Success Saturday vs. EIU

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s men’s basketball program has created impeccable success over the past few seasons, especially in protecting its home court. The Eagles will get another chance to have home success Saturday when Eastern Illinois visits FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena for a 3 pm ET matchup.

Morehead State is 31-4 (.885) in Johnson Arena in the past three seasons.

The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Drew Barnett. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+ with announcers Jared Stacy and Dean Hardin.

2022-23 RECORDS

MSU: 9-7/2-1 OVC | EIU: 6-10/2-1 OVC

SERIES RECORD