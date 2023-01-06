Men’s Basketball Eagles Look to Continue Home Success Saturday vs. EIU
GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO, LIVE AUDIO AND LIVE STATS)
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Morehead State’s men’s basketball program has created impeccable success over the past few seasons, especially in protecting its home court. The Eagles will get another chance to have home success Saturday when Eastern Illinois visits FamilyLeisure.com Court in Johnson Arena for a 3 pm ET matchup.
Morehead State is 31-4 (.885) in Johnson Arena in the past three seasons.
The game can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network (WIVY-96.3 FM) with Chuck Mraz and Drew Barnett. It is also available on MSUEagles.com as well as network partner WGOH 100.9 FM/1370 AM. The game will also air live on ESPN+ with announcers Jared Stacy and Dean Hardin.
2022-23 RECORDS
MSU: 9-7/2-1 OVC | EIU: 6-10/2-1 OVC
SERIES RECORD
Record vs. EIU: 19-26
First Meeting: 12/14/81 MSU won 79-77 at MSU
Last Meeting: 2/24/22 MSU won 82-46 at EIU
Streak: MSU, 3 games
Record vs. EIU in Charleston, Ill.: 7-15
Record vs. EIU in Morehead: 12-11
Neutral Record: 0-0
NOTABLE
• The Eagles continued their amazing streak of success in January games Thursday with a win over Southern Indiana. Morehead State is now 19-1 in January in the past three seasons. MSU has won 13 consecutive January home games as well, with the last loss coming on Jan. 2, 2020 to Jacksonville State.
• Mark Freeman reached 1,000 career Collegiate points Dec. 31 at Tennessee State. He is the 36th Eagle all-time to score his 1,000th college point in an MSU uniform after transfer Tray Hollowell accomplished it last season. He has 1,026 career points now at MSU, Tennessee State and Illinois State.
• Head Coach Preston Spradlin coached his 100th career win Dec. 29 at Tennessee State, becoming the 6th head coach in program history with 100+ wins.
• Mark Freeman Ranks first in the OVC in scoring average in league games, pouring in 24.0 points per game in the first three league contests. He is shooting 96 percent from the free throw line against OVC teams. Freeman made 31 consecutive free throws in the past seven games before finally misfiring on his last attempt Jan. 5 against Southern Indiana.
• Alex Gross is one of just 15 current players on Division I teams to score 2,000+ career points in college. He is the ONLY current player in Division I to record 2,000+ points AND 1,200+ career rebounds in college (Gross’ first four seasons were in NAIA). His career college totals stand at 2,207 points and 1,344 career rebounds.
• Morehead State has three 1,000+ point college scorers on the same team this year. Alex Gross (2.194) and Branden Maughmer (1,821) already have well surpassed 1,000. Mark Freeman just got there too, now with 1,026.
• Jake Wolfe scored a career-high 22 points against USI. Wolfe averages 9.8 points overall but has increased his contribution to 15.0 points in league play. Wolfe also shoots 54 percent (14-of-26) in OVC action.
• Morehead State is the league’s best free throw shooting team currently. The Eagles hit 75 percent overall and 82 percent in league games.
• Alex Gross leads the conference in blocked shots, with 22 rejections and 1.38 per game. Mark Freeman leads the conference in free throw percentage at 88 percent.
• Preston Spradlin Ranks first among the 10 current OVC head coaches in wins at their current school (101), winning percentage at their current school (.515), conference wins at the school (61) and conference winning percentage (.549).